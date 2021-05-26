Fox News liberal analyst Juan Williams is leaving 'The Five'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Battaglio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Juan Williams, Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Dagan McDowell on &quot;The Five.&quot;
Juan Williams, Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Dagan McDowell on "The Five." (Fox News)

Juan Williams, the lone liberal voice on the "The Five," announced Wednesday that he is leaving the popular Fox News roundtable program.

Williams, whose final appearance as a regular was on Wednesday, told Fox News that he wanted to remain in Washington, D.C., after learning that the network wanted all members of "The Five" to return to the program's midtown Manhattan studio June 1.

"We are incredibly grateful for his commitment to the show and its success over the last several years," said Megan Albano, Fox News vice president for "The Five" and weekend programming. "As we started planning 'The Five' return to its New York City studio at our headquarters a few months ago, Juan decided to stay in Washington, D.C., permanently. We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family and recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option."

Like most of the opinion programs on Fox News, “The Five” has a strong conservative bent. One chair is typically filled by a liberal to generate lively debate.

Since joining the program in 2015, Williams has commuted to New York to do the program alongside Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and other rotating panelists.

Williams remains under a long-term contract at Fox News as a political analyst based in Washington.

Juan Williams during Fox News coverage of President Biden&#39;s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Juan Williams during Fox News coverage of President Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. (Fox News)

"My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue," Williams said at the end of the program Wednesday. "It's been going on seven years since I've been a daily host of this show, the show's popularity has grown every single year. So thank you so much to you the viewers. Thank you."

No replacement has been named for Williams, but the seat will be filled by another liberal commentator. Harold Ford Jr., a former Democratic U.S. congressman who recently joined the network as a contributor, is expected to be among the fill-ins.

Williams, 67, has been with Fox News since 1997 in various roles before taking over for Democratic political consultant Bob Beckel after he was fired from "The Five."

The former NPR commentator is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and author of the companion book for "Eyes on the Prize," a PBS series about the history of the civil rights movement.

Fox News came to the defense of Williams after he was fired from NPR in 2010 following comments he made on “The O’Reilly Factor.” In a discussion of how terrorism affects perceptions of Muslims, Williams said he was fearful of being on a plane with passengers dressed in Muslim garb.

After the dismissal, Williams was given a three-year contract at Fox News that paid him $2 million a year and made him exclusive to the network, where he has been a fixture ever since.

Williams has been working from his home in Washington over the last year. Before the pandemic, he stayed in New York at least four days a week to do the program, which is based in the Fox News studios in midtown Manhattan.

The program is known for covering political issues in a happy hour-type atmosphere. With the cast working remotely, the show would occasionally get more tense when hosts disagreed.

Williams’ conversations with Gutfeld and Watters became particularly contentious during the Trump White House years, especially after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

One reason the network wants the panel back in the studio is to keep the breezy atmosphere.

"The Five" is often the second-most-watched show on Fox News, drawing as many as 3 million viewers daily, according to Nielsen.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Garoppolo's ankle 'looks good' as he competes at 49ers OTA's

    "He's been great here these two weeks," Coach Shanahan said. "His ankle looks totally healed and I haven't even asked him about it because it looks so good."

  • Kyle Shanahan confirms 49ers C Weston Richburg will retire

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed with reporters on Tuesday that center Weston Richburg will retire.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • ‘That’s got to make Donald Trump nervous’: Legal experts on grand jury considering Trump charges

    ‘They must have come across some evidence as to somebody’s state of mind’

  • These Hot Summer Staples from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Are Bound to Sell Out Quick

    You know what they say: Summertime and the living's easy…until it's approximately 2,000 degrees outside and your wardrobe somehow still consists of only spring sweaters and jeans. But hello, Nordstrom...

  • Juan Williams Exits as Host of ‘The Five,’ Will Remain With Fox News (Video)

    Juan Williams announced Wednesday evening that he will be departing as a co-host of “The Five” but remain on Fox News as a political analyst. “This is my last day hosting ‘The Five,’” Williams said during the show on May 26. “COVID taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I will be staying in D.C. I will be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.” “As Juan Williams announced on air today, he will be leaving The Five to live in Washington, DC full time. We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family and recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option,” Fox News vice president of weekend programming Megan Albano said in a statement. “While we will miss his insightful contributions each night and look forward to welcoming him on set whenever he’s in New York, we are pleased to have him continue his longtime role as a senior political analyst with Fox News media.” “The Five “will return to its studio at FOX News Media headquarters in NYC on Tuesday, June 1. Williams appeared on “The Five” alongside co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters. The program will rotate out liberal-leaning co-hosts until the network identifies a permanent replacement for Williams. Williams has been a Fox News contributor since 1997. He joined “The Five” in 2011 as its singular liberal voice after being fired from NPR in 2010 for making disparaging remarks about Muslims. During his time on “The Five,” Williams often surprised his typically right-wing fellow anchors by refusing to hold back on criticizing parts of their agenda he didn’t agree with, including former president Trump. Trump called Williams “pathetic” and said he was “always nasty and wrong” last year after Williams said Trump’s “unpredictability” could force the U.S. into a “global recession.” More recently, Williams was trying to explain to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson how potential gas taxes and infrastructure improvements would work under President Biden when Tucker cut him off and started openly mocking him. This caused more of a backlash for Tucker than Williams, and most people seemed to want to hear what Williams had to say even though it was hard to hear over Tucker’s odd giggling. Williams’ co-hosts made a compilation video for him to celebrate his departure that was a highlight reel of his time on “The Five,” including his signature catch-phrases like “it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a….” and his signature “Hello everyone, I’m Juan Williams” introduction. Check out the full clip of Williams’ departure announcement at the top of the page. Read original story Juan Williams Exits as Host of ‘The Five,’ Will Remain With Fox News (Video) At TheWrap

  • What we know about the grand jury in Trump probe: Yahoo News Explains

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a special grand jury to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump or executives at his company, the Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon. Vance has been investigating Trump’s business practices before he was president for more than two years. And the impaneling of a grand jury suggests the wide-ranging probe is entering its final stages — and that New York prosecutors believe they have found evidence of a crime. Yahoo News explains what we know about the case so far.

  • What we know about the grand jury in Trump probe

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a special grand jury to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump or executives at his company. Here’s what we know about the case so far.

  • Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction. Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days.

  • Family of foxes tumble in a garden of dandelions

    A fox and five young ones playing in the backyard next a garden in Thunder Bay near Mount Mcrae.

  • Facebook will no longer remove posts claiming COVID-19 is 'man-made,' as Biden calls for a new intelligence report into the virus' origins

    Facebook's policy reversal comes after President Biden asked the intelligence community to find a definitive answer on the virus' origins.

  • Nigeria: Many missing feared dead after boat sinks in Kebbi state

    About 180 people were on the vessel and at least 20 have reportedly been rescued.

  • US resident sought by China for comments freed in Dubai

    A permanent resident of the United States wanted by China was freed by Dubai on Thursday, taking off on a flight to Turkey after spending weeks in detention. Beijing had sought Wang Jingyu over his online comments about a deadly confrontation between Chinese and Indian forces last year. Activists and his supporters say plainclothes police officers arrested the 19-year-old student as he came off an Emirates flight in April at Dubai International Airport, trying to connect on to New York.

  • India YouTuber arrested for 'flying' dog with helium balloons

    He tied helium balloons to his dog and attempted to "fly" the pet to make a viral video.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Amy Cooper, who falsely called 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park, is suing her former employer over her firing

    Amy Cooper has sued Franklin Templeton. She said the company fired her without investigating the incident and falsely portrayed her as racist.

  • She thought her weight gain was due to giving birth. She learned it was a tumor

    In the summer of 2019, Irmanie Hemphill gained a lot of weight, developed acne and had high blood pressure. She attributed it to her body adjusting from giving birth just six weeks prior.

  • ‘Because I can:’ Simone Biles a champion — in gymnastics and in the fight for women’s equity | Opinion

    The awesomeness and Black Girl Magic that is Simone Biles had the perfect response when asked why she keeps performing such difficult moves, including the recent Yurchenko double pike: “Because I can.”