    Advertisement

    Fox News Media launches live streaming service for overseas users

    (Reuters) - Fox News Media, a unit of Fox Corp, said on Tuesday it would launch a live streaming service for international users to access its news and business television channels.

    The company has priced its "FOX News International" service at $6.99 per month and said it would debut in Mexico on August 20. The service would be available in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom starting September 17 and reach 20 countries by the end of the year. (https://reut.rs/33P7JcX)



    (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.