  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox News’ Meltdown Over Black Woman On Supreme Court Dismantled By Trevor Noah

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Trevor Noah
    Trevor Noah
    Comedian
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Tucker Carlson
    Tucker Carlson
    American political commentator

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Thursday pointed out the basic flaw in an argument that Fox News personalities are putting forward against President Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson have led the chorus of criticism on the conservative network, claiming the move is “beyond extremely divisive.”

But being a Black woman isn’t the sole qualification for the job, Noah noted.

“Biden is going to pick a Black woman who is also qualified,” he said. “These people act like Biden is just going to show up to the mall and be like, “yo, Shaniqua, come with me.’”

“And why not try to make the Supreme Court a little more representative of the country it represents?” the comedian added. “I mean, their rulings impact the lives of every person in the country.”

Noah then expressed some faux sympathy for Tucker Carlson.

“Of course he’s upset. Think about it. For almost all of American history, the entire Supreme Court was white dudes with bow ties and weird hair. Now that’s all gone. It’s all gone. Where’s Tucker’s representation, huh?”

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire after over 27 years

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is stepping down after more than 27 years on the bench.

  • Job opening on the Supreme Court

    What variant are we on now? It's Wednesday's news.

  • The front-runners for Biden's Supreme Court pick

    Two highly accomplished Black female judges — Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals; and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court — are seen as the early front-runners to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.The big picture: Jackson is a powerful federal judge with a record that progressives feel they can trust. Kruger was a highly regarded litigator and has carved out a reputation for working well with conservative judges.Get marke

  • How To Boost Your Social Security Benefit With Supplemental Security Income

    The Supplemental Security Income program provides a monthly benefit to adults and children with a disability or blindness and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to...

  • The Pros and Cons of Going to an Online-Only Bank, According to Experts

    An online-only bank seems completely feasible in this day and age. You probably can't remember the last time you even went into a bank, so why does it matter if your bank doesn't have a brick and...

  • Meet the women who could be Biden's pick for next Supreme Court justice

    President Biden has vowed to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if a seat were to open up.

  • Everything we know following Oregon’s nail-biting 70-66 win over Utah

    Oregon's winning streak now grows to 5 games after surviving a closer-than-expected game against Utah on Wednesday.

  • Leaked video shows federal contractors flying migrants to suburban NY: 'Betraying the American people'

    Video shows migrants being flown on secret charter flights at night from border to Westchester, New York.

  • Why S.C. Judge Michelle Childs is Clyburn’s pick to replace Breyer

    If helping Joe Biden become president isn't reason enough, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) has a strong reason for his favored Supreme Court choice: J. Michelle Childs is a Southerner — a rare perspective in the chamber.Why it matters: Ketanji Brown Jackson has emerged as an early front-runner to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. Biden has committed to putting a Black woman on the high court, and Jackson was recently vetted and approved by the Senate. Childs, though, is from Clyburn's hom

  • Potential Biden Supreme Court pick Leondra Kruger known as moderate in California

    Before she turned to law and became one of the youngest justices ever appointed to the California Supreme Court, Leondra Kruger had journalism in her blood. Kruger, considered a potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee for President Joe Biden to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer https://www.reuters.com/world/us/liberal-us-supreme-court-justice-stephen-breyer-retire-media-reports-2022-01-26, was editor-in-chief of her high school's newspaper. While attending Yale Law School, she became editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal.

  • Right-wing talking head Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

    Dan Bongino has been booted from YouTube. The conservative pundit and Fox News personality has been banned from the social media platform for ignoring a suspension, a spokesperson for YouTube told the Daily News Thursday. Bongino was slapped with a seven-day suspension on his clip show channel on Jan. 20 for violating the website’s COVID-19 misinformation policies after posting a video that ...

  • China launches effort to ‘purify’ the internet ahead of Lunar New Year celebration, Winter Games

    China’s internet watchdog has launched a “purification” campaign to “clean up” Chinese social media users’ “illegal” online content as Lunar New Year and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing draw near. The country’s cybersecurity regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), revealed the regulations it will implement amid its month-long initiative on Tuesday, ranging from crackdowns on cyberbullying and online fraud to content featuring soft pornography, suicide and violence, according to Insider. The CAC aims to create a “healthy, happy, and peaceful online environment” with the initiative which will coincide with this year’s Lunar New Year celebrations and the kickoff of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 4, CNN reported.

  • What Neil Young’s departure from Spotify means for investors in his music

    The streaming platform began to pull Neil Young's music off the platform over his criticism of Joe Rogan's covid misinformation.

  • Biden's high court pledge shows growing power of Black women

    As he struggled to survive the 2020 Democratic primary, Joe Biden made a striking pledge before voting began in heavily African American, must-win South Carolina: His first Supreme Court appointment would be a Black woman. On Thursday, with his poll numbers reaching new lows and his party panicking about the midterm elections, Biden turned again to the Democratic Party's most steadfast voters and reiterated his vow to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer with the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The striking promise is a reflection of Black women's critical role in the Democratic Party and the growing influence of Black women in society.

  • Biden: Ready for 'long overdue' pick of Black female justice

    President Joe Biden strongly affirmed Thursday that he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, declaring such historic representation is “long overdue” and promising to announce his choice by the end of February. In a White House ceremony marking a moment of national transition, Biden praised retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will have spent nearly 28 years on the high court by the time he leaves at the end of the term, as “a model public servant at a time of great division in this country.” Biden promised a nominee worthy of Breyer’s legacy and said he’d already been studying the backgrounds and writings of potential candidates.

  • Sarah Palin dined at multiple New York restaurants despite positive Covid test

    Palin, who is unvaccinated, was spotted at multiple city restaurants in violation of state and CDC health guidance Sarah Palin is in New York City for the start of her now-delayed defamation trial against the New York Times. Photograph: Robin Rayne/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Sarah Palin, the former Republican vice-presidential candidate, has continued to dine out at New York City restaurants despite testing positive for Covid-19. The ex-Alaska governor, who is not vaccinated, was spotted on Wedn

  • Geraldo Rivera Shredded for ‘Affirmative Action’ Comments Over Possible Supreme Court Nominee

    Fox News correspondent at large compares Biden's likely nomination of a Black woman to "affirmative action"

  • BLM changes wild animal adoption rules

    The Bureau of Land Management is changing some rules on adoption of wild horses and burros.

  • Sarah Palin dines at New York City restaurant days after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin dined at a New York City restaurant days after it was confirmed she tested positive for the coronavirus multiple times.

  • Fact-check: Did President Biden exempt Congress from vaccine mandate?

    Biden didn’t ‘exempt’ Congress from vaccine mandate. He simply lacks authority to include them.