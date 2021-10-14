Fox News Mocked After Desperately Trying To Resurrect Its War On Christmas

Halloween is more than two weeks off and Thanksgiving still six weeks away, but Fox News has moved the calendar ahead to its annual War on Christmas campaign, giving its latest attacks on President Joe Biden an extra-early seasonal touch.

The Recount set some of the right-wing network’s coverage to music more fitting for a Halloween chiller:

There’s a new front in the Fox News "War on Christmas" coverage: supply chain delays. pic.twitter.com/kosVA3pkMV — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2021

The out-of-season Christmas shoutouts continued into the evening with both Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham making “Grinch” references on their shows and casting Biden in the role of the Dr. Seuss character. They claimed Biden was threatening to steal Christmas due to the global supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, which could cause holiday shortages in key items ― like toys ― as well as higher prices.

Clearly the network missed the message of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” Although the Grinch steals all the Whos’ gifts, Christmas comes anyway ― the lesson being that the holiday isn’t about merchandise.

″‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store,’” a line from the Dr. Seuss classic reads as the Grinch has his heart-changing realization.

In the Fox News version, Christmas is all about what’s available in stores.

On Wednesday, Biden announced steps to increase capacity at key ports and enlisted major retailers, such as Walmart and Target, to help ease the supply crunch and get goods onto shelves for holiday consumers. Fox News went into full War on Christmas mode just the same.

The conservative network’s messaging was in lockstep with Republicans as the House GOP tweeted a similar attack on Biden on Wednesday, complete with an awkward typo:

This is the guys who is trying to steal Christmas.



Americans are NOT going to let that happen. pic.twitter.com/frwWmchkVC — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 13, 2021

Twitter users mocked both Fox News and the Republican Party for their War on Christmas rhetoric months before the actual holiday:

Every year the same shitbags trot out the same antisemitic, Islamaphobic nonsense about their imaginary "war on Christmas" and every year it's still imaginary. Be cool if we stopped listening to them https://t.co/jpsRvJepdG — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) October 13, 2021

I guess they want people to laugh at them? https://t.co/OMs204fvuw — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 13, 2021

Seems like a good time to remind all the devoutly Christian viewers of Fox News about the true meaning of Christmas: Screaming about the design of Starbucks holiday cups. https://t.co/9RBzzjYNDu — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 13, 2021

I can’t believe half the damn country thinks this is a Serious Political Party. https://t.co/XPFhe0QLoT — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 13, 2021

The War on Christmas is taking no prisoners this year. pic.twitter.com/VNpkvspbR5 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 13, 2021

Just beating their viewers over the head with this current messaging. pic.twitter.com/El46D1tHv2 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 14, 2021

The War on Christmas just begins earlier every year. I blame the fact that it’s become too commercialized. https://t.co/WCOpgJ4vxT — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) October 14, 2021

The Phony War on Christmas starts earlier and earlier each year.



I can't wait for the annual lighting of the @Starbucks cup meltdown by the Reich Wing. https://t.co/687dbT9wEb — Headly Westerfield (@Aunty__Em) October 14, 2021

These people need to spend Christmas in Whoville. https://t.co/GVX9M8p1WP — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 14, 2021

This is what passes for news at Fox…. https://t.co/JPPugloCri — Steve (@s_vickman) October 14, 2021

It is fucking October. https://t.co/ZWZu45PX0p — Cautious Optimus, Son of Ozymandias, twice removed (@scottevanjenk) October 14, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.