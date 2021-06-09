Fox News’ Pavlich says Harris is what happens when you choose VP ‘based on skin color’

A bipartisan group has been vocal about their issues with the Biden administration’s handling of the growing crisis at the border.

During a segment on Fox News Channel in which a group of hosts were discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to the border, Katie Pavlich said Harris was chosen for the office because she’s a Black woman.

Harris just returned from her first trip abroad since being elected, and many officials on both the left and the right of the political spectrum have taken issue with how it was handled.

Fox News Channel’s Katie Pavlich (left) said Vice President Kamala Harris (right) was chosen for the office because of her gender and her race. (Photos by Twitter and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Well, this is what happens when you choose your vice president based on gender and skin color rather than actual talent and expertise.” said Pavlich. “We’re seeing that disaster unfold right now,”

Fellow host Geraldo Rivera, who had just been speaking critically about Harris’s trip and skeptically about her possible 2024 presidential run, jumped to her defense.

FOX News Host @KatiePavlich on @VP Kamala Harris: "This is what happens when you choose your Vice President based on gender and skin color, not on talent and expertise."pic.twitter.com/GIhztwP30A — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) June 8, 2021

“Oh, I don’t agree with that. That’s so mean,” he said. “She was attorney general for the state of California, she was a United States senator. You can’t demean her just because she disagrees with you.”

Pavlich, in response, said: “Well, there’s a reason why she got zero votes and then had to drop out of the race before they even started taking votes.”

Many Twitter users criticized Pavlich’s comments, calling them racist.

“@GeraldoRivera I appreciate you saying what you said,” said one Twitter user. “That was disgusting what she said and it shows how comfortable ppl are with their racism. @KatiePavlich was this bad on live tv. I can imagine how worse she’s behind the scenes. She was adamant doubled down on that. Unacceptable.”

The border between the U.S. and Mexico has seen an influx of migrants in recent months, and experts say it is because of Biden’s rollback of former President Donald Trump’s extremely strict border policies.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during the signing of a memorandum of understanding focused on immigration issues in America at Palacio Nacional Tuesday in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

When asked about whether she would travel to the U.S. border during her trip to Mexico and Guatemala, Harris did not give straightforward answers, according to CNN.

NBC’s Lester Holt asked her why she hasn’t yet visited, and Harris replied: “We’ve been to the border. So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

Holt went on to say that she hasn’t been to the border, and Harris reportedly laughed it off.

Eventually, the vice president said she would visit the border in the future and that the real issue at hand should be solving the root cause leading to people’s migration. That is what she will be focusing on, according to recent statements on Twitter.

Ahead of my meeting with President @lopezobrador_, the U.S. and Mexico signed a critical Memo of Understanding. It outlines how our nations will work together to address the root causes of migration and help people find hope at home. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 8, 2021

A bipartisan group of critics have been vocal about their issues with the Biden administration’s handling of the growing crisis at the border. Biden has since made many public moves to try to mitigate what is being called a crisis.

