Fox News' Peter Doocy Gripes That Joe Biden Urged Americans To Vote. Twitter Says Phooey.

Peter Doocy of Fox News complained that President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to vote in his speech Thursday ― but Twitter wasn’t having it. (Watch the videos below.)

In a report from the speech site in Philadelphia, Doocy said the White House insisted beforehand that Biden’s address would not be political but violated that by mentioning the need to vote. (The White House responded to similar criticism later, noting that “democracy is not a partisan or political issue.”)

“We were told, in no uncertain terms, this was not going to be a political speech, but we did hear the president twice talk about voting,” Doocy said. “Once to get the crowd going saying, ‘Vote, vote, vote,’ and then another time to say that people need to do their duty in 2022, which is a direct political statement made by the president here before he left town.”

Biden’s speech was highly critical of Republican extremists and their threat to American values, but he did not mention any political party during the voting portion mentioned by Doocy. The president urged citizens to hit the ballot box to bolster the hundreds of years Americans have fought for democracy.

“We can’t afford to leave anyone on the sidelines,” he said. “We need everyone to do their part, so speak up, speak out, get engaged. Vote, vote, vote.”

“And if we do our duty in 2022 and beyond,” he continued, “then ages still to come will say ... we kept the faith, we preserved democracy, we heeded not our worst instincts but our better angels.”

that was a really strong speech in Philadelphia from Biden -- challenging people to listen to their better angels, not the MAGA merchants of hate, and vote accordingly pic.twitter.com/Wqqy6lppOO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2022

People on Twitter mocked Doocy for his comments.

How … DARE … he urge voters to vote!!! Oh, the humanity! What next? Will he ask voters to carefully read proposed legislation, and examine a candidate’s statements and record? The MONSTER! — Paul VOTES every time! 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 (@PaulIVoted) September 2, 2022

Republican's HATE it when people use their actual rights — Brenna OFMD (@DawkinsBrenna) September 2, 2022

This used to just be considered bipartisan but then so was science and basic math — Anubis2814 (@Anubis2814) September 2, 2022

Trump tried to overthrow the government, that pretty much negates anything Fox says about "political statements". 🤦‍♂️ — @The_Gunit11 (@The_gunit11) September 2, 2022

Yeah, voting IS a political thing, you silly man. — ⛳️tryn2golf🌊🇺🇦🌻 (@aparwouldbenice) September 2, 2022

So, politician makes political statement. Congratulations Doocy, I think you might have the scoop of the century. — Mike (@Mcbeave17) September 2, 2022

