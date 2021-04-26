Fox News' Peter Doocy marries FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy and FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn marry in South Carolina. Steve Doocy shares photos of his son's 'beautiful' day on 'Fox & Friends.' Photo credit: Kelli Boyd Photography

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. census hands more House seats to Texas, Florida

    The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday that Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will add congressional seats next year, after releasing population data that reapportions members of the House of Representatives and Electoral College votes among the states.Texas will receive two congressional seats, and Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Montana and Oregon will all gain one congressional seat.But while the census bureau giveth, it also taketh away.The states that will lose a congressional seat are New York, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The release of the data, which captured the entire U.S. population as of April 2020, sets the stage for a battle that could reshape political power in Washington over the next decade. The shift in seats to states such as Texas and Florida, where Republicans control the statehouses, could be enough to erase Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House. As for the U.S. population, overall, it stood at 331,449,281 as of April 2020, a 7.4% increase over the previous decade, according to the agency. Washington, D.C. grew by 14.6% to a population of close to 700,000. Congressional Democrats have passed legislation to admit the District of Columbia as the 51st state, but Republicans oppose the measure.

  • Lindsey Vonn's bikini pictures have an important message

    Lindsey Vonn is living her best life.

  • Donald Trump's Reported Move to New Jersey This Summer Could Speak to His Next Steps

    Former president Donald Trump has enjoyed the state of Florida as his home base since leaving the White House in January 2021, and much of his family has moved with him — kids Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump have both invested in real estate in the area, and Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples have been […]

  • See Prince Louis's First Day of Preschool Photo Compared to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's!

    Prince Louis celebrated his third birthday in a big way

  • Nearly half of surveyed Republicans say Chauvin verdict was wrong outcome

    A whopping 46 percent of Republicans polled after Derek Chauvin was found guilty have a problem with the jury’s verdict. A CBS News/YouGov poll of more than 2,500 Americans noted the stark partisan differences of opinion related to last week’s verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. According to the poll, 90% of Democrats believe that Chauvin’s conviction on all three counts — for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — was the “right” verdict.

  • Miami private school Centner Academy won’t employ vaccinated teachers, staff

    A private school with two campuses in Miami has warned its staff against taking vaccines that prevent COVID-19, saying it will not employ anyone who has been inoculated and spreading misinformation about the potential risks of vaccination.

  • RHOA Reunion: Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Is Confronted About His 3-Day Trip to Tampa

    "I needed to get away, you know, the beach is like, my place of refuge," Ralph Pittman said about his unannounced, three-day solo trip to Florida, during which he had limited contact with Drew Sidora

  • Hundreds of men named 'Josh' fight with pool noodles

    COURTESY: DILLON GALLOWAYThese men are all named JoshLOCATION: LINCOLN, NEBRASKAThey are fighting with pool noodlesin an attempt to find out who's 'Top Josh'A 4-year old was crowned 'Top Josh'The 'Joshing' championship was created by Josh SwainHe created a post which went viralchallenging other Joshes to a dual

  • The Trump Organization's longtime CFO reportedly said he keeps his distance from the 'legal side' of its financial matters

    The 2015 deposition, in which Allen Weisselberg discussed leaving the legal side of money matters to others, hadn't previously been reported, said the Daily News.

  • 7 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement Multimillionaire

    In fact, you now need to be a multimillionaire to be considered rich. Taking on a lot of high-interest debt can rob you of your chance to hit multimillionaire status; too much of your monthly income will go to your creditors. If you give yourself a short time to save for retirement, you'd have to invest tens of thousands of dollars every month to save even $1 million.

  • Drive to recall California governor has enough signatures to make ballot

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A Republican-led effort to recall California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has garnered enough valid signatures to make the ballot, state election officials said on Monday. Newsom will likely face a recall next fall in a race that is already shaping up to be chaotic, as three Republicans - including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner - have already said they will run to replace him. "I am ready to lead this movement," declared Republican former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer shortly after the signature count was announced.

  • Jana Kramer Accuses Mike Caussin of "Adultery" in Bombshell Divorce Filing

    In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, Jana Kramer shares new details about her decision to divorce Mike Caussin, who has previously sought treatment for sex addiction.

  • 1970 Chevelle Nets Almost $400K At Auction

    There’s good reason for that lofty price.

  • Price Is Not Right For Legend Warren Johnson to Jump Into NHRA Pro Stock Car at Atlanta

    Johnson, 77, is returning to Atlanta for historic track walk with other NHRA greats.

  • The Nio normal: Chinese electric carmaker seeks to plug buyers into lifestyle app

    In Shanghai, aerospace executive Lu Hao didn't just buy a sleek electric SUV from Nio, China's answer to Tesla. In the morning, the 31-year-old eats cereal bought from the automaker's Nio Life online store while chatting on its app with other Nio owners. "Buying Nio stuff has been a part of my daily life," said Lu, "the prices are good and it is a habit to wear Nio clothes to events."

  • Eminem Says He Spent $600 on a Sealed Nas 'Illmatic' Cassette Tape

    Shady hopped in a Clubhouse room for Shady Con this past week and spoke alongside Paul Rosenberg and DJ Whoo Kid and discussed his Nas tape.

  • 'Who gave Halle Berry a bowl cut?': Star's Oscars red carpet look sends social media into a frenzy

    "I thought it was impossible to make her look bad."

  • The next wave of the pandemic: Long Covid

    The research is becoming only more clear: People who have had COVID — even those who never had severe infections — are at risk of ongoing health problems, including some serious ones. Why it matters: Long after the majority of Americans are vaccinated, patients and the U.S. health system will likely bear the brunt of millions of people who are struggling to get back to normal. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Two studies released last week emphasized how common it is for COVID survivors to require care months after their infection. One study, published Thursday in Nature, found that, between one and six months post-infection, people whose coronavirus cases didn't require hospitalization had a 60% higher risk of death than people who hadn't been infected with the virus, per the New York Times.These non-hospitalized COVID patients also had a 20% greater chance of needing outpatient medical care over those six months post-infection. Their symptoms spanned across organ systems and also included mental health issues. Some could become chronic health conditions requiring lifelong treatment. “We found it all,” Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of the research and development service at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and an author of the study, told the NYT. “What was shocking about this when you put it all together was like ‘Oh my God,’ you see the scale."A separate study, published Friday by the CDC, found that 69% of nonhospitalized adults who'd had COVID had one or more outpatient visits between 28 and 180 days after their diagnosis. Of these, two-thirds received a new primary diagnosis.These patients disproportionately were women, were Black, had underlying health conditions, and were at least 50 years old."Clinicians and health care systems should be aware of the possibility of medical encounters related to a previous diagnosis of COVID-19 beyond the acute illness," the authors conclude.What they're saying: “We have hundreds of thousands of people with an unrecognized syndrome and we are trying to learn about the immune response and how the virus changes that response and how the immune response can include all the organ systems in the body,” Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School and Lifespan hospitals, told the NYT. “The health system is not made to deal with something like this.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bobby Bones dishes on ‘American Idol’

    The “American Idol” mentor gives a preview of the popular singing competition.

  • Hello, Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

    Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.