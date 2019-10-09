Fox News poll: 51 percent favor Trump's impeachment and removal from office

A new poll released Wednesday by Fox News shows that just more than half of all registered voters support President Trump's impeachment and removal from office.

Those surveyed said 51% to 43% that Trump should be impeached and removed from office. Four percent said he should be impeached but not removed from office, and 40% said he should not be impeached at all.

The poll also showed a clear partisan divide. Of Democrats surveyed, 85% said Trump should be impeached and removed, as did 13% of Republicans. Those opposed to impeachment and removal included 9% of Democrats and 82% of Republicans.

This poll is among the first to show that roughly half of Americans support impeachment and removal from office. It lines up with a Politico/Morning Consult survey also released Wednesday that said support for removal was at 50%.

The Fox survey was conducted between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, as the White House has been pushing back on House Democrat requests for documents and testimony related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry from the House after news came out of a whistleblower complaint alleging Trump pressured Ukraine's president to conduct an investigation into political rival former Vice President Joe Biden.

Fox survey respondents were asked what they thought about the contents with a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine's leader. Forty-three percent said what Trump said was an impeachable offense, 27% said it was inappropriate but not impeachable and 17% said it was appropriate.

Previously, polls have suggested about equal number of voters supported the impeachment and removal of Trump, but support for impeachment has grown over the past few weeks.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Fox News poll, claiming support for impeachment was only at 25% without citing a pollster.

"Only 25 percent want the President Impeached, which is pretty low considering the volume of Fake News coverage, but pretty high considering the fact that I did NOTHING wrong," Trump said. "It is all just a continuation of the greatest Scam and Witch Hunt in the history of our Country!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment: New Fox News poll shows half support inquiry, removal