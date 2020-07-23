Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota

A new Fox News poll released Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, ahead of President Trump in the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, Biden leads Trump by nine points, at 49 to 40 percent. Trump does well with white voters who do not have college degrees, up 10 points over Biden, while women back Biden over Trump by an 18-point margin. In 2016, Trump won Michigan by the narrowest of margins — just 0.23 points.

Biden is up 13 points over Trump in Minnesota, 51 to 38 percent. When asked about issues facing the country today, more voters trust Biden on race relations (by 28 points), the coronavirus response (23 points), and China (10 points). Regarding the handling of the economy, Biden is up by just one point. Hillary Clinton won Minnesota in 2016 by 1.52 points, while former President Barack Obama won by 7.69 points in 2012 and 10.24 points in 2008.

In Pennsylvania, Biden is ahead by 11 points, 50 to 39 percent. Biden has the support of voters under 35 (up 29 points), suburban voters (26 points), and women (17 points), while Trump leads among rural voters (up 17 points) and whites without a college degree (10 points). When it comes to job performance, 43 percent of voters approve of Trump while 56 percent disapprove.

The surveys were conducted July 18-20, with 756 Michigan voters, 776 Minnesota voters, and 793 Pennsylvania voters randomly selected and polled by phone. In all three states, the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

