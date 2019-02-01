Fox News Proves Climate Science Denial Is a Lucrative Business

The inaugural polar vortex of 2019 has plunged most of the Upper Midwest into the sort of fearsome, record-breaking cold that is capable of literally killing people. Most rational people who possess even a basic understanding of modern science interpret this news for what it is: the latest, grimmest manifestation of climate change, fueled by humankind's unchecked production of carbon dioxide and other pollutants that contribute to the greenhouse effect.

For the quasi-propagandists employed by Fox News, however, this national news story presents a real reporting conundrum, because the basic and obvious takeaway—that our elected leaders have a moral obligation to take bold action to address this existential threat to life on earth—is fundamentally incompatible with the ethos of the modern Republican Party, for which the network's on-air talent carries water on an hour-by-hour basis. (One might even deem the polar vortex an...inconvenient truth.) The uneasy solution at which they have arrived, apparently, is to do this shit:

In the segment that follows, one of the Fox & Friends hosts listens intently as Mike Slater—who, as far as I can tell, runs one (1) conservative talk radio show and possesses zero (0) science degrees—explains that because "the left" is "losing the argument," they are attempting to "change the words" instead.

First it's global warming, which is a hard sell when it's 6 degrees outside. Then, it's climate change. So now anything can justify them taking more of your money for government control. But now they've broadened it even more, to "extreme weather." Here's my thing about it: There's always been extreme weather! Since the beginning of the planet, there's been hurricanes, and wildfires, and all the rest!

I regret to inform you that there is an accompanying flow chart:

The reason the scientific community keeps promulgating new monikers, of course, is that right-wing politicians and media personalities have been so successful at politicizing climate change that warnings about its dangers, with increasing frequency, fall on deaf ears. "Global warming" refers to observed increases in the earth's average surface temperature, but the term fell out of favor when it proved confusing for people who—despite what they thought were dire predictions of impending heat death—saw snow continue to fall each winter. Conservative types continue to lazily exploit this misconception whenever the temperature drops below freezing anywhere in the lower 48 states.

Thus, experts adopted "climate change," a phrase which encompasses all sorts of observable phenomena (including global warming, natural disasters, and, yes, extreme cold) attributable to greenhouse gas buildup. Now, as Politico reported last week, the American Meteorological Society is shifting gears yet again, advising its members to avoid "climate change" because it, too, has become "so loaded with partisan connotations." The left is not losing "losing the argument," as Slater puts it, because its facts are wrong; it is losing the argument because an entire class of intellectually dishonest grifters like him works to frame it as semantic mumbo-jumbo, thereby nudging viewers at home to dismiss it as irrelevant.

In a truly incredible meta sequence, Slater and his counterpart actually put an excerpt of the Politico article on the screen—which, one might think, they'd want to avoid doing, since it makes a straightforward case that the very conversation in which they are engaged is an example of bad-faith misinformation. Instead, they proceed to a jokey discussion of their preferred room temperatures, as part of the conceit that "the left's" true purpose here must be fine-tune the planet's thermostat to suit its tastes.