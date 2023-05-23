Fox News Pundit Receives Easiest Fact Check Live On Air

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) received an embarrassing reminder from a fellow contributor on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” show on Monday.

Chaffetz, who became a pundit for the conservative network after quitting Congress in 2017, joined in with the panel’s criticism of a Politico article about the possible effect that Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), may have on DeSantis’ potential 2024 presidential campaign, which he is being expected to launch imminently.

Chaffetz said the families of politicians should be off-limits and claimed only conservatives face such attacks.

“Do they ever do this to the Democrats?” he asked, before answering his own question: “Oh no, no, no, no.”

Fellow contributor Marie Harf disagreed.

The Obama administration alum recalled conservative attacks on then-first lady Michelle Obama.

“Yes, yes they did,” clarified Harf, the former chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“They do not,” Chaffetz fired back.

“Michelle Obama?” Harf replied. “Do you? I’m sorry, have we all, like, did we sleep through the eight years of Obama where conservative media said the most awful, racist, sexist things about Michelle Obama?”

“I don’t think any of this should be said,” she continued. “I think women in politics, especially spouses, are held to a standard that is sexist. It’s unfair. It’s not fair game on either side.”

“Obama was subjected to horrific things about her,” Harf added.

Related...