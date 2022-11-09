Fox News Pundits Admit ‘Red Wave’ Turned Into ‘Absolute Disaster’

Fox News

As Democrats currently seem to be outperforming expectations in their House election races, Fox News pundits reflected on the “absolute disaster” that saw voters fail to usher in a “red wave,” as some on the right had predicted.

A passionate Marc Thiessen slammed the Republican party for failing to make the “red wave” and urged it “to do a really deep, introspective look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster,” while claiming the party needed to “turn back.”

“We have the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst crime wave since the 1990s, the worst border crisis in U.S. history, we have Joe Biden who is the least popular president since Harry Truman, since presidential polling happened, and there wasn’t a red wave. That is a searing indictment on the Republican Party. That is a searing indictment of the message that we have been sending to the voters. They looked at all of that and looked at the Republican alternative and said, ‘no thanks.’”

Thiessen said electing Republicans including Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp, who have both already their respective states of Florida and Georiga, were the “path to the future,” instead of “radical candidates who ran far behind them have put the Republican Party in a terrible posiotion and voters have indicted the Republican Party.”

Also on Fox, commentator Brit Hume conceded defeat over the “red wave.”

“I thought the political conditions were such that would suggest a red wave,” Hume said, echoing Sen. Lindsey Graham to NBC News earlier in the night. “The polling said otherwise. And I was skeptical of the polling. The polling has held up pretty well tonight. They called these races close, one way or another — certainly within the margin of error.”

Republicans were projected to pick up at least 20 seats in the House, with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicting “about 44.”

Hume went on to suggest that, even if Republicans do win back the lower chamber of Congress, Democrats’ performances as a whole will be seen as a tailwind for President Joe Biden’s potential re-election campaign.

“The practical effect is [that if] Republicans get control of the House of Representatives, his legislative agenda cannot be the kind of legislative agenda he had for the last two years,” Hume said. “The political effect is…will this encourage him to run again? ‘Hey, I came out unscathed. I don’t look like the guy who dragged my party down to some terrible defeat. I am good to go.’”

Biden hasn’t formally committed to running for a second term, though he is planning on doing so, according to Al Sharpton, who met with the president at the White House in September.

