How Fox News reacted to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI had executed a search warrant on his Florida home. FBI officers reportedly removed more than a dozen boxes of evidence related to an investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents. Here’s how Fox News reacted.
Video Transcript
- The FBI has raided former President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago.
- Unprecedented action.
- Unprecedented.
- Completely unprecedented.
- An abomination.
- They don't want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024.
- He's going to announce any day that he's running for president in 2024. And this is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump.
- Mr. Trump called the raid unannounced, and says it was not necessary or appropriate. And arguing that such an assault could only take place in broken third world countries.
- This is third world--
- Well, I mean, we do have examples.
- --Banana Republic stuff.
- This is some third world bull-[BLEEP] right here.
- There's no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family.
- Hunter Biden.
- Hunter Biden.
- The Hunter Biden scandal.
- Hunter Biden is having sex on tape!
- This is about weaponizing the justice system.
- The weaponization of federal agencies.
- The Department is being weaponized.
- So the FBI has become a Praetorian Guard from Rome.
- The FBI, right now, is the Gestapo.
- There has to be zero trust of the FBI when it comes to political operations like this.
- Well, we need to disabuse ourselves of the notion that the DOJ and the FBI are actually interested in the rule of law.
- If they can do this to a former and potentially future president, what can they do to you?
- If this is what they're able to do to the former president of the United States, think about what they could do to you.
- If they can do this to President Trump, what do you think they could do to the rest of us?