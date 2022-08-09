How Fox News reacted to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI had executed a search warrant on his Florida home. FBI officers reportedly removed more than a dozen boxes of evidence related to an investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents. Here’s how Fox News reacted.

Video Transcript

- The FBI has raided former President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago.

- Unprecedented action.

- Unprecedented.

- Completely unprecedented.

- An abomination.

- They don't want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024.

- He's going to announce any day that he's running for president in 2024. And this is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump.

- Mr. Trump called the raid unannounced, and says it was not necessary or appropriate. And arguing that such an assault could only take place in broken third world countries.

- This is third world--

- Well, I mean, we do have examples.

- --Banana Republic stuff.

- This is some third world bull-[BLEEP] right here.

- There's no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family.

- Hunter Biden.

- Hunter Biden.

- The Hunter Biden scandal.

- Hunter Biden is having sex on tape!

- This is about weaponizing the justice system.

- The weaponization of federal agencies.

- The Department is being weaponized.

- So the FBI has become a Praetorian Guard from Rome.

- The FBI, right now, is the Gestapo.

- There has to be zero trust of the FBI when it comes to political operations like this.

- Well, we need to disabuse ourselves of the notion that the DOJ and the FBI are actually interested in the rule of law.

- If they can do this to a former and potentially future president, what can they do to you?

- If this is what they're able to do to the former president of the United States, think about what they could do to you.

- If they can do this to President Trump, what do you think they could do to the rest of us?