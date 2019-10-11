After Fox News released poll that made Trump mad, Barr reportedly met with Rupert Murdoch

Attorney General William Barr and media mogul Rupert Murdoch had a private meeting on Wednesday night, not long after Fox News released a poll showing that 51 percent of voters are in favor of impeaching Trump and removing him from office, The New York Times reports.

A person familiar with the matter told the Times the pair met at Murdoch's home in New York. It's unclear if they were joined by others, or what exactly they talked about. Many Fox News hosts are pro-Trump, like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, but there are also people like anchor Shep Smith and senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, who have been critical of Trump and his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Their denunciations coupled with the brutal poll resulted in a Trump tweet storm on Thursday morning. "Whoever their pollster is, they suck," Trump said. "But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days."