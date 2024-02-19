Fox News Report On Trump's Dismal Ranking Gets The Treatment From Critics

Fox News found a creative way to avoid revealing Donald Trump’s place in history ― and the former president’s critics on social media are loving it.

Social scientists and other scholars asked to rank U.S. presidents put Trump dead last.

But in its tease on X, Fox News merely said Trump was below President Joe Biden:

New presidential rankings place Obama in top 10, Reagan and Trump below Biden https://t.co/uIWC8u7ELI — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2024

The survey released by the Presidential Greatness Project puts Trump in last place, behind even William Henry Harrison (#31), who died of pneumonia just 31 days into his presidency, and Richard M. Nixon (#35), who resigned in disgrace due to the Watergate scandal.

The scholars ranked Abraham Lincoln first, followed by Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Teddy Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson. Of the more recent presidents, Barack Obama ranked highest (#7), followed by Bill Clinton (#12), Joe Biden (#14), Ronald Reagan (#16), George H. W. Bush (#19), Jimmy Carter (#22), Gerald Ford (#27) and George W. Bush (#32).

But it was Trump’s ranking that’s been getting the most attention. He was not only ranked last overall, but nearly last even by conservative scholars, who ranked him 43rd out of 45, and Republicans, who put him at 41.

Trump’s critics on social media loved it ― and many responded to the tweet from what was once the former president’s favorite cable TV network:

Odd that the tweet and headline don’t highlight the fact that Trump came in dead last, and that even Republican participants in the survey viewed him as being among the five worst presidents. https://t.co/NJ7IlI3Bgq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 18, 2024

Some impressive misdirection on Fox's part. Trump came in dead last. Worst president ever, according to historians https://t.co/MunhBE5C2k — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) February 19, 2024

Your headline should read:



“New presidential rankings place Trump dead last even below Buchanan.” https://t.co/L9olihlCg8 — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) February 19, 2024

“Trump was ranked in last place in the survey, being ranked worse than James Buchanan at 44, Andrew Johnson at 43, Franklin Peirce at 42, and William Henry Harrison at 41”



Yikes. https://t.co/le9JBSmqs0 — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) February 18, 2024

Fox News dropping truth bombs on the cult lol



"A new ranking of presidents by a group of experts determined that Abraham Lincoln is America's greatest president, while Donald Trump is ranked in last place." https://t.co/LKi0GtfKat — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) February 18, 2024

I bet he would rank on top of the list of wannabe dictators! https://t.co/p4TNvUIlPz — MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) February 18, 2024

This better be in every Democratic talking point from now until kingdom come! https://t.co/PX7t3NrHtR — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 18, 2024

Trump placed far worse than just “below Biden” there. https://t.co/2695dNGtdG — Scott Keith (@rspwfaq) February 18, 2024

tfw you suck more than the guy who was president for 30 days https://t.co/ynq1lIYulg — @chriscesq, America's mayor (@chriscesq) February 18, 2024

I'M NOT DEAD LAST ANYMORE!



Wanna take a stab at who is?!?! 😬 https://t.co/OvUAmdPsQx — James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) February 18, 2024