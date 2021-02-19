Fox News reporter mocks 'Fled' Cruz for returning to help Texans 'right after he finishes a margarita'

Peter Weber
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got plenty of mockery — and outrage — from Democrats for flying down to Mexico on Wednesday night as the state he represents in Congress was mired in power outages, water outages, and freezing temperatures. He made it worst by blaming his daughters and suggesting his four-day vacation to the Ritz-Carlton Cancún was actually only ever supposed to be an overnight drop-off mission. "If you like piña coladas and getting caught on a plane..." tweeted Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

But even Fox News found Cruz's aborted vacation south of the border to be in bad taste and ripe for ribbing. On Tucker Carlson's show Thursday night, reporter Trace Gallagher outlined the Cruz controversy, then read parts of his shifting statements. "Now he says he wants to help get the power and the water back on — right after he finishes a margarita," he told guest host Mark Steyn, noting his joke and even getting a brief chuckle from Steyn.

Gallagher is on the news side of Fox News, but the opinion panelists on anchor Bret Baier's Thursday evening show were unanimous in their criticism of Cruz.

Cruz isn't generally known as a unifying political figure, but these are strange times.

  • Text messages appear to show how quickly Ted Cruz's ill-advised Cancun trip was planned

    GOP operatives say McConnell isn't interested in fighting with Trump, wants to focus on winning in 2022

When it comes to former President Donald Trump versus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Republican operatives have no idea how far their feud will go. McConnell holds Trump responsible for Republicans losing the Senate, The Washington Post reports, and Trump is still smarting from McConnell saying publicly that he holds him "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump released a statement on Tuesday that went for the jugular, calling McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." On Wednesday, the Post interviewed 10 Republicans close to McConnell and Trump, who said the men couldn't be more different. "The contrast is pretty simple: Mitch McConnell doesn't care about being liked, he cares about winning," Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, told the Post. "Donald Trump cares about being liked; he cares much less about winning." McConnell wants to focus on picking apart Democratic policies and finding strong Republican candidates for future elections, the Post reports, with people close to him saying he is not interested in a constant back and forth with the former president. Some Trump associates are pushing him to do what he can to get McConnell out of his leadership role, but others have told him he needs to stop going after McConnell, because it's a bad look for both of them. Trump disagrees, the Post reports, telling them he is making his supporters happy and getting good TV coverage. Even though McConnell wants to move on, people close to him say his thirst for power is so strong that he would be willing to reach an agreement with Trump if it meant he'd be back in control of the Senate. "If you told Mitch McConnell that every single day he'd receive a love letter from Donald Trump excoriating his physical appearance and ultimately he ended up with the majority in 2022, he'd take the deal in a heartbeat," former aide Josh Holmes told the Post.

  • GOP operatives say McConnell isn't interested in fighting with Trump, wants to focus on winning in 2022

    When it comes to former President Donald Trump versus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Republican operatives have no idea how far their feud will go. McConnell holds Trump responsible for Republicans losing the Senate, The Washington Post reports, and Trump is still smarting from McConnell saying publicly that he holds him "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump released a statement on Tuesday that went for the jugular, calling McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." On Wednesday, the Post interviewed 10 Republicans close to McConnell and Trump, who said the men couldn't be more different. "The contrast is pretty simple: Mitch McConnell doesn't care about being liked, he cares about winning," Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, told the Post. "Donald Trump cares about being liked; he cares much less about winning." McConnell wants to focus on picking apart Democratic policies and finding strong Republican candidates for future elections, the Post reports, with people close to him saying he is not interested in a constant back and forth with the former president. Some Trump associates are pushing him to do what he can to get McConnell out of his leadership role, but others have told him he needs to stop going after McConnell, because it's a bad look for both of them. Trump disagrees, the Post reports, telling them he is making his supporters happy and getting good TV coverage. Even though McConnell wants to move on, people close to him say his thirst for power is so strong that he would be willing to reach an agreement with Trump if it meant he'd be back in control of the Senate. "If you told Mitch McConnell that every single day he'd receive a love letter from Donald Trump excoriating his physical appearance and ultimately he ended up with the majority in 2022, he'd take the deal in a heartbeat," former aide Josh Holmes told the Post. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughDemocrats introduce bill to bar 'twice impeached' presidents from Arlington Cemetery burialText messages appear to show how quickly Ted Cruz's ill-advised Cancun trip was planned

  • Red state, blue state, &c.

    The United States is “polarized” or “tribalized” — pick your word — and every day we hear of “red” states and “blue” states. According to us on the right, “red” states are good — well governed by Republicans — and “blue” states are bad — misgoverned by Democrats. Those on the left have their own version, of course. “Red”/“blue” talk has dominated the COVID debate, as you know. Some people will tell you that “red” states have it just right, while “blue” states have botched it. Other people will tell you the opposite. The truth is, all the states have been socked by the plague, at one time or another. The plague is an equal-opportunity killer. The various states have their “surges” — of cases and deaths — at different times. As a rule, we on the right like to pick on New York and California, because they are big, hoity-toity states filled with Democrats and governed by Democrats. We like to highlight their problems. “See? See? If only they lived in a good state like Alabama!” You could make a living writing about the problems of New York and California. I have spent a fair amount of time on those states myself (in part because I live in one of them). But how are “our” states doing? How are Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, the Dakotas, Idaho, Alaska, etc., etc.? How are they doing in health, longevity, prosperity, education, family intactness, and sundry other measures? A-OK? Hunky-dory? Which brings me to this news report, on the failure of the Texas power grid: “‘A complete bungle’: Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold.” I was particularly struck by one passage: The breakdown sparked growing outrage and demands for answers over how Texas — whose Republican leaders as recently as last year taunted California over the Democratic-led state’s rolling blackouts — failed such a massive test of a major point of state pride: energy independence. I have a suggestion: How about we cool the taunting and the dunking and the rivalry and all that and acknowledge that all of us have problems, in need of solutions (whether those solutions are governmental or not)? No state is a nirvana. We should root for one another — even as we argue about politics and policy — instead of having this endless cycle of one-upmanship, chest-thumping, and stupidity. • At the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial, the Senate Republicans — @SenateGOP — put out a tweet: Well that was a waste of time. Let’s get back to work. I don’t think the trial was a waste of time at all. Yes, it resulted in an acquittal, as 57 senators voted to convict, and you need two-thirds of 100. But the trial informed many, many people about what happened on January 6, and why it happened. I can understand that the trial made Republicans uncomfortable. Too bad. • There are a great many videos of the attack on the Capitol, and they capture a great deal. I’m glad the videos exist. They make it harder to deny the reality of the attack. But already there is an attempt to spin January 6 as no big deal — something like a MAGA frat party that got a little rowdy. Aaron Blake of the Washington Post has written an article on the subject: “Ron Johnson and the emerging hoax-ification of the Capitol riot.” • Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republicans in the House, was straightforward last August: “Let me be very clear: There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it.” Earlier this month, however, he seemed to be unclear on the movement’s very name. “Q-on — I don’t know if I say it right. I don’t even know what it is.” I see. QAnon is a movement with countless adherents, and it has made serious inroads into the Republican Party. Several QAnon-ers were nominated by the GOP last year, and at least two made it to Congress. If McCarthy is that incurious about QAnon, he has no place in political leadership. And if he is lying — that’s not so hot either. In any event, McCarthy has not behaved like a leader, as I perceive leadership. (If this offends you, by the way, go to GOP.com and knock yourself out. Right now, you’re reading National Review, Bill Buckley’s magazine.) • Here is an interesting article: “Adam Kinzinger’s Lonely Mission.” The subheading: “Censured by his party and shunned by family members, Mr. Kinzinger, a six-term Illinois congressman, is pressing Republicans to leave Donald Trump behind — and risking his career doing so.” Kinzinger obviously has brass ones. I was interested in a quote from Bruce Rauner, who was governor of Illinois from 2015 to 2019. (He is a Republican.) Rauner said, “For some voters, character matters. For most, it doesn’t.” I feel sure that is true. • It was written in stone that, once Democrats retook the White House, Republicans would rediscover fiscal responsibility. Right on time, Florida senator Rick Scott tweeted the following: This is unacceptable. For too long, Congress has maxed out America’s credit card with no plan to pay off our debts. The disastrous impacts of this reckless spending and growing debt, like high inflation, will hurt low and fixed income families the most. We must do better. My favorite response was penned by Mig Greengard: “The GOP had these tweets sitting in Drafts for four years.” Wouldn’t it be something if a president and his administration took our financial problems seriously? And encouraged Congress to do the same? It seems almost unimaginable, frankly. • I’ve been collecting examples of populist talk, and Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, is always good for prime specimens. Scorning vaccines for COVID-19, he said, “If you turn into a crocodile, that’s your problem.” Perfect. He also talked about women who suddenly grow beards and men who start to speak “with an effeminate voice.” That’s Bolso. • I’d like to talk about Tom Brady, the quarterback. But first, a little speech (much shorter than my usual version of it). The older I get, the more averse I get to ranking. Michael Jordan or LeBron James? You gotta pick one. Jack or Tiger? I often quote Jeffrey Hart, the late professor of English, and longtime writer and editor with National Review: “All you can do is dominate your era. You can’t compete against those who came before, and you can’t compete against those who will come later. All you can do is dominate your era.” So true. Bach, Mozart, or Beethoven? I say yes. Do we have to choose one? Can’t we celebrate, and be grateful for, them all? Washington or Lincoln? People like to argue: “Washington is the greater because he had to start it all.” “Yeah, but Lincoln had to save it all.” Etc., etc. I have played these games a lot in my life — and still do, on occasion — but I think people spend too much time ranking. And yet: Tom Brady. Holy cow. I mean, goodness gracious. David French circulated a video of a talk — a presentation — given by Nick Wright, an ESPN analyst. Brady has played 21 years in the NFL. Wright breaks down his career in thirds: the first seven years; the second seven years; and the third. As Wright demonstrates, each of those seven-year periods — by itself — is a Hall of Fame career. And Brady has three of them. And he ain’t done yet. Holy smokes (to repeat). • I’m pretty sure I saw a commercial for Corona beer during the Super Bowl. In any case: The coronavirus has not killed off the beer, as far as I can tell. Do you know there used to be diet candies — appetite suppressants — called “Ayds” (pronounced “aids”)? Yup. Very popular. • For reasons I could explain, a friend and I were discussing Mario Lemieux, who starred in the NHL for about 20 years. His nickname — or one of them — was “The Difference” — “because, when he played, it happened,” as my friend explained. He made the difference. I do believe that’s my favorite nickname in sports: “The Difference.” • A little language? When golf announcers say “pace,” they don’t mean pace. The pace of something is the speed of something, whether it’s slow or fast. “The pace of play on this course is slow.” Isn’t it always? But listen to what today’s announcers say: “He needed more pace on that putt” — he should have hit it harder. “That putt had too much pace on it” — it was going too fast. So strange (and very new). • A little music? For a little post on a little waltz — composed by Schubert in honor of the marriage of a friend of his — go here. • Jessica Hornik is a poet and a colleague of mine. She has a poem in the current New Criterion: “Coltsfoot,” here. The poem begins, The coltsfoot is in bloom — are words no one has ever been moved to say. Frankly, I had never heard of coltsfoot, before this poem. I have a lot to learn about flowers (though I love them so). The poem has a boffo ending: with some unnameable beauty — like a nothing-special sunset, when the light just goes. A neat, brief, offbeat, wonderful poem. • Over and over, in book after book, the Bible speaks of wisdom and knowledge — making a distinction between the two. I was pondering this recently. And I thought of something light, which a reader shared with me years ago: Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit, not a vegetable; wisdom is knowing not to include one in a fruit salad. Have a good day, my friends. See you. If you’d like to receive Impromptus by e-mail — links to new columns — write to jnordlinger@nationalreview.com.

  • Official: U.S. won't donate vaccines to other countries until most Americans are inoculated

    While the United States is expected to pledge $4 billion to help with global vaccine efforts, the Biden administration will not donate any of the country's doses until most Americans are vaccinated, a senior official told reporters on Thursday. The official said the U.S. is "focused on American vaccinations and getting shots into arms here" while also "determining the timeline when we will have a sufficient supply in the United States and be able to donate surplus vaccines." On Tuesday, President Biden said he expects every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by July. Worldwide, just 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccines, with 150 countries yet to receive even a single dose. The distribution of vaccines has been "wildly uneven and unfair," UN Secretary General António Guterres said on Wednesday, and "vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community." French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday called on the U.S. and European nations to donate up to five percent of the vaccine doses they have ordered. Biden is set to announce the $4 billion funding for global vaccine efforts during Friday's Group of 7 virtual meeting. The first $2 billion will be used to purchase vaccine doses for 92 countries, with the rest donated over the next two years to increase vaccine manufacturing and delivery, Politico reports. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughDemocrats introduce bill to bar 'twice impeached' presidents from Arlington Cemetery burialText messages appear to show how quickly Ted Cruz's ill-advised Cancun trip was planned

  • Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys Dies at 52

    The band's manager Louis Gregory confirmed the rapper's death on Twitter Thursday

  • 'The Daily Show’ Welcomes Ted Cruz Back From Cancun With Timely Supercut

    The Comedy Central show is hitting Cruz control.

  • Frigid temperatures cripple Texas power grid as death toll climbs

    More than 2.5 million Texas homes and businesses are still without power and at least 24 people have been killed so far as a second winter storm targets the East Coast.

  • Ted Cruz Admits Sean Hannity’s Defense of His Cancun Trip Is BS

    Fox NewsSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ran to the friendly turf of Fox News on Thursday night for his first post-Cancun TV interview, once again throwing his young daughters under the bus while letting Fox viewers know that he immediately had “second thoughts” as he escaped a frozen, powerless Texas for a tropical getaway.At the same time, Cruz was forced to admit that Fox News host Sean Hannity’s defense of his Cancun trip was not truthful.The Texas lawmaker has been on the receiving end of a blizzard of backlash over his tone-deaf decision to flee his home state in the middle of a catastrophic winter storm that has left dozens dead and millions without power, water, and heat. After hustling back home, Cruz attempted to soften criticism he abandoned the Lone Star State and said the impetus for the trip was his desire to be a loving father. “Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad,” the conservative senator said to reporters after returning to his house, all while a group of protesters yelled “Resign!” in the background.During his primetime interview with the Republican senator, Hannity attempted to stick to the same defense of Cruz that the Fox host had tossed out on his radio show earlier in the afternoon, insisting that the lawmaker was just “escorting” his daughters to Cancun and had always planned to head right back.“You went and you took your daughters to Cancun and you came back,” Hannity declared. “I think you can be a father and be the senator of Texas all at the same time and make a round-trip, quick drop-off, quick trip, and come home.”Prior to the interview, however, Cruz had already admitted that his initial statement suggesting he was just accompanying his children to Mexico for a single night and shooting back home the next day was not true.The senator’s admission followed reports that he was always scheduled to stay through the weekend and had only booked a return flight home Thursday morning after the scandal broke. Gleeful texts leaked on Thursday evening revealing that Cruz’s wife Heidi planned the getaway with neighbors earlier this week because the Cruz house was “FREEZING.”Cruz went on to mildly correct Hannity over the length of his planned stay in Cancun after claiming he was working hard to get Texans answers over the power outages.“After a couple of days of the girls being really cold and it being in the teens in the 20s outside, our girls said ‘Look, school has been canceled for the week. Can we take a trip and go somewhere warm?’” Cruz said. “And Heidi and I, as parents, we said ‘Okay, sure.’”“And so last night I flew down with them to the beach and then I flew back this afternoon,” he added. “I had initially planned to stay through the weekend, but as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground.”Hannity, meanwhile, continued to rally to Cruz’s defense, asserting that the coronavirus pandemic has shown us that you can work via “Zoom calls” and that Texans do not expect the senator to “go out there with a blowtorch and anti-freeze and get the wind turbines going.”The Fox host concluded the sympathetic interview with one final salvo to lessen the PR damage to the right-wing lawmaker.“There is always that double standard. You made the right call coming back. You also can be a father. There is also something called technology,” Hannity exclaimed. “I think there is a lot of sanctimony and politics being played in this Before he himself was called out for fleeing his state in its most dire hour of need, Cruz had repeatedly blasted other politicians vacationing during local and regional crises. Just two months ago, he lashed out at Austin Mayor Steve Adler for traveling to Mexico as COVID-19 raged.“Hypocrites. Complete and utter hypocrites,” Cruz tweeted at the time. “And don’t forget @MayorAdler who took a private jet with eight people to Cabo and WHILE IN CABO recorded a video telling Austinites to ‘stay home if you can... this is not the time to relax.’”Meanwhile, Cruz himself told the people of Texas just this past Monday not to “risk” travel during the deadly storm, calling on them to “keep your family safe and just stay home and hug your kids.”Two days later, he was jetting off to The Ritz-Carlton and the sunny beaches of Cancun.Sean Hannity and Right-Wing Media Rush to Defend Ted Cruz’s Cancun GetawayRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MeidasTouch Trolls Ted Cruz With A Damning Mock Ad For Cancun Tourism

    Several groups have already released ads slamming the Texas senator's decision to flee his struggling state.

  • Don't Do This Until a Month After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Warn

    While the COVID vaccine has been proven to be safe, it doesn't come without warnings: You shouldn't take over-the-counter painkillers before getting the shot, and you shouldn't share a photo of your vaccination card after. Now, experts are warning people to avoid another routine activity for at least a month after getting the vaccine. Keep reading to find out what you should hold off doing post-vaccination, and for things you can do, Dr. Fauci Just Confirmed You Can Do This After Getting Vaccinated. The vaccine can mimic breast cancer signs during a mammogram, so don't get one right away. The Society of Breast Imaging just released a statement saying people who recently got a COVID vaccine may present axillary [in the armpit] lymph node swelling, which could mimic a sign of breast cancer. Since the axillary lymph nodes are near the outer breast, the sight of them swollen during a breast exam could easily raise concern. The statement detailed how professionals should document such an occurrence, and suggested people wait to schedule their appointment to prevent unnecessary worry.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), axillary lymph node swelling was found in both men and women during the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials. Swollen lymph nodes are a common immune response that occurs with various vaccines, including the flu vaccine, hepatitis vaccines, polio vaccine, and the tetanus vaccine, according to Forbes."The lymph system is your drainage system, and they respond to inflammation," explained hormone expert and founder of Revitalize Medical Group Tara Scott, MD. "Your underarm (or axillary lymph nodes) nodes are the ones closest to the arm—and to the breast—so they would be visible on a mammogram." And for more vaccine reactions to be aware of, The CDC Says These 3 Side Effects Mean Your Vaccine Is Working. Experts say to wait at least a month between getting your shot and getting a mammogram. "The recommendation is to wait at least one month after the second shot and to not get the mammogram in between shots," Scott said. In its statement, the Society of Breast Imaging also said that it would be wise to schedule a mammogram in advance of your vaccine. Doing this could also help put your mind at ease if a lump does form near your armpit after receiving the shot.If you can't get a mammogram appointment before your vaccine, the Society of Breast Imaging suggests waiting "four to six weeks following the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. However, don't delay your mammogram if you have reasons to be concerned. If you have a reason for concern or want to get something checked as soon as possible, don't delay your test. Jeffrey Hawley, MD, breast imaging radiologist at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, said patients "shouldn't put off getting their mammograms or COVID-19 vaccine—especially if it leads to a long delay or not getting screened at all."If you get a mammogram, just keep in mind that your COVID vaccine could impact the findings and alert your doctor that you recently got the shot. And for more on when you'll be able to get the vaccine, Biden Says This Is When You'll Easily Be Able to Get a Vaccine Appointment. If a test does come up with a swollen axillary lymph node, don't jump to conclusions. A mammogram isn't the only test that can catch a swollen axillary lymph node. "We are seeing unilateral axillary adenopathy on breast imaging, [such as] mammogram, ultrasound, and breast MRI after COVID-19 vaccinations are administered," Sunny Mitchell, MD, medical director of breast and women's services and director of breast surgery at Montefiore Nyack Hospital, told Forbes. "This is presenting in individuals with a history of breast cancer as well as no history of breast cancer." Mitchell said breast radiologists are using short-term follow-ups and repeated imaging to assess the situation before recommending a biopsy, in case the lump is related to the COVID vaccine.Rebecca Gamms, MD, breast radiologist at Hackensack Radiology Group/Hackensack University Medical Center, told Forbes they are "recommending a follow-up exam in 2-3 months to allow for the lymph nodes to return to normal." Additionally, to prevent this situation from occurring frequently, Gamms said they're adhering to the Society of Breast Imaging's recommendation to schedule mammograms either before or four to six weeks after a COVID vaccine. And for more on vaccine availability, This Is Who Can Get the Leftover Vaccine at Walgreens, CVS,&Walmart.

  • Rep. Joe Neguse, Democrats' youngest impeachment manager, emerges as next-gen star

    Second-term Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, 36, drew bipartisan praise in his role as an impeachment manager, sparking talk about his future.

  • South Dakota's attorney general charged with misdemeanors in fatal car crash

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) was charged on Thursday with three misdemeanors for hitting and killing a man with his car last September. The victim was 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Ravnsborg was charged with careless driving, driving out of his lane, and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone, and could face up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500 for each charge. Hyde County Deputy State's Attorney Emily Sovell said Ravnsborg was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and for him to be charged with manslaughter, the state wold have had to show he "consciously and unjustifiably" disregarded a substantial risk, The Associated Press reports. "At best, his conduct was negligent, which is insufficient to bring criminal charges in South Dakota," Beadle County State's Attorney Michael Moore said. The incident occurred near Highmore on the night of Sept. 12, as Ravnsborg drove home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser. He initially told law enforcement he thought he hit a large animal, and didn't know he struck a person until he returned to the scene the next day. Investigators said Ravnsborg was distracted and drove into the shoulder of the highway, where Boever was walking. Relatives and friends of Boever are upset that Ravnsborg was able to avoid more serious felony charges, and question why it took so long to finally charge him. "I was afraid the charge would be something on the order of crossing the white line," Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin, told AP. "And that's exactly what the charge was." In a statement, Ravnsborg said he can't imagine the "pain and loss" Boever's family is feeling, and appreciates "that the presumption of innocence placed within our legal system continues to work." More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughDemocrats introduce bill to bar 'twice impeached' presidents from Arlington Cemetery burialText messages appear to show how quickly Ted Cruz's ill-advised Cancun trip was planned

  • Texas Democrat says 'it'd be fine' if Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun for family jaunt because 'he doesn't do anything for us'

    "He's given us one more reason to resign," the lawmaker said in a CNN interview. "As far as I'm concerned, it'd be fine if he remained in Cancun."

  • Austin man rescues dozens of drivers left stranded by winter storm

    Using his chains, ropes, and four-wheel drive, over the course of two days Ryan Sivley helped rescue about 150 people stranded by the side of the road in Austin, Texas. A brutal winter storm is battering Texas, and Sivley told KVUE after thinking about what it would be like to be stuck in the freezing temperatures, he knew he had to do something. "I've been helping anybody I find on the side of the road," Sivley said. "I do a lot of off-roading with different groups in Austin, so I had recovery straps and chains and I have two trucks that are four-wheel drive." In addition to pulling cars to freedom, Sivley has also helped get stranded nurses to work and driven patients home from the hospital. Last March, Sivley was in a bad car accident, which nearly took his life. He shattered his pelvic bone, and today he can only walk for about two hours a day, but driving is no problem. His rescue service is free, but many of the grateful people he helps have been giving Sivley a few dollars for gas. "Everybody is really happy," he said. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughDemocrats introduce bill to bar 'twice impeached' presidents from Arlington Cemetery burialText messages appear to show how quickly Ted Cruz's ill-advised Cancun trip was planned

  • Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole announces stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis

    Dole served in the House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969, then served in the Senate until 1996, when he resigned amid his presidential campaign.

  • Alex Cora explains why Red Sox 'can contend in 2021'

    Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes his team can exceed expectations and contend for a World Series title in 2021.

  • Calls for ‘Marie Antoinette’ Ted Cruz to step down over Cancun trip

    John McCain’s daughter was among those blasting Republican senator

  • Ted Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is seemingly already returning from a very short — and very inconsiderate — family vacation. Millions of Cruz's constituents lost power earlier this week thanks to a massive winter storm that struck the state. Hundreds of thousands of households still didn't have electricity as of Thursday morning, while many more Texans were dealing with burst pipes and other consequences of the deep freeze. But on Wednesday night, Cruz was seen boarding a plane with his family headed to Cancun amid a storm that had already killed several Texans — as well as a pandemic that had killed thousands. Democrats spent a good 11 hours ridiculing Cruz's terribly timed travel before, on Thursday morning, a person who appeared to be Rafael "Ted" Cruz was spotted on the upgrade list for a Cancun-to-Houston flight. Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021 Texas Democrats have already been demanding Cruz's resignation with the craftily named "FledCruz.com." After all, Cruz himself had called out "hypocritical" Democrats and other officials who'd urged constituents to stay home during the pandemic — while out of the country themselves. As of Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET, Cruz and his team have not commented on the trip. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughDemocrats introduce bill to bar 'twice impeached' presidents from Arlington Cemetery burialText messages appear to show how quickly Ted Cruz's ill-advised Cancun trip was planned

  • Harden, Harris lead streaking Nets past Lakers, 109-98

    James Harden scored 23 points, Joe Harris added 21 with six 3-pointers and the Brooklyn Nets routed the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 109-98 Thursday night for their season-best fifth straight victory. Kyrie Irving had 16 points and seven rebounds as Brooklyn easily won this matchup of NBA title contenders and improved to 4-0 on a five-game West Coast road trip even without Kevin Durant, who missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring. “I don’t think we’re getting too carried away,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said.