Biden didn't call on Fox News during his first press conference. Reporter Peter Doocy said he had 'binders of questions'

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks about the Colorado shootings in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

  • Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy said he was snubbed at Biden's first press conference.

  • Doocy said he had a "binder full of questions," to ask.

  • Biden was asked about immigration, gun control, and revealed he plans to run for reelection.

After President Joe Biden's first official press conference on Thursday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy claimed he was denied the opportunity to ask Biden a question.

Biden began by addressing nationwide progress on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration, and later took questions from a variety of reporters.

Biden was asked about immigration, gun control, and also conceded that he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who has regularly had questions answered during briefings with the press secretary Jen Psaki, did not ask a question during Biden's conference and later appeared on Fox News to unload.

Biden took questions from 10 reporters during the presser.

Following a panel featuring the on-screen chyron, "Biden Snubs Fox News during First News Conference," the network cut to Doocy at the White House.

"I mentioned last night I had a binder full of questions," Doocy said, smiling and thumbing through pieces of paper.

"I think some people were kidding, I was not kidding," Doocy said, adding that he planned to ask Biden about his, "big plan to transform the economy and make it all green."

Doocy also pointed out that there were no questions about COVID-19 at the press briefing.

Later, Doocy told his Fox News colleagues Biden was calling on reporters on his own, not directly assisted by aides or Jen Psaki.

"I'm not sure if that was the end of the list. If we were on it, he did not make it down that far," Doocy said.

