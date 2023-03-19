FOX News, rights of crime victims and Richland recall among Herald letter topics | Opinion

GOP has fallen for lies, deception

Lately, the Republican party seems to agree with Knute Rockne’s “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing!” Somewhere losing “sportsmanship,” “ethics,” etc. “Honesty” is no longer valued. Trump’s lies, thousands chronicled by the Washington Post, have normalized lying. New candidates aren’t vetted. George Santos has told a dozen or two, gets elected and seems “safe” in office.

In Dominion’s billion-dollar-plus lawsuit of FOX news, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham and FOX executives admit lying about voting machine integrity, in texts, testimony and depositions.

And the quickest to believe these lies are the gullible fringe of society.

Paranoid militias, who fear the government, FBI, police, fellow citizens, and getting a COVID shot, (and believe) that Tom Hanks ran a satanic child-sex ring.

Remember the guy who “shot up” a pizzeria that also had one in the basement, except there was no basement (i.e., Pizza-gate)?

By the hundreds, they stood in Dallas, waiting for JFK Jr to return “in the clouds” to accompany Trump as he regained the presidency.

This desperation to win, has already hurt the GOP. As Nikky Haley said (in her presidential bid), “… the GOP lost the ‘popular’ vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections.”

D.L. (Andy) Anderson, Richland

Crime victims get certain rights

If you are the victim to a crime in the state of Washington, you have certain rights. These rights are the Crime Victims Rights — RCW 7.69.030 and the Child Crime Victim Rights — RCW 7.69A.030.

Some of these rights include, but are not limited to, the right to be informed of any final disposition of the case by local law enforcement or prosecuting attorney. The right to have a victim advocate present during court proceedings to provide emotional support for the victim. For children, these rights also entail the right to have any legal proceedings or investigations that the child may be involved in explained in language that is easily understood by the child.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) will be commemorated April 23–29. The theme is Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. If you or someone you know would like more information on the rights of victims of crime in the state of Washington, you can refer to What Are My Rights? (wcsap.org). You can also call the Support Advocacy and Resource Center at 509-374-5391 for questions in regard to victims’ rights as well as other support services for survivors of a crime.

Mariana Gamino, Richland

Byrd should look at state legal codes

Ms. Audra Byrd, Richland School Board member, once again needs to acquaint herself with the Revised Codes of Washington, this time with regard to whether elected officials can threaten employees with loss of employment if they exercise their rights as citizens.

RCW 29A.84.220 Violations—Corrupt practices—Recall petitions. Every person is guilty of a gross misdemeanor, who: … (5) By any other corrupt means or practice or by threats or intimidation interferes with or attempts to interfere with the right of any legal voter to sign or not to sign any recall petition or to vote for or against any recall;…

If she believes that it is illegal to circulate and sign petitions on the school grounds, she should bring a case to a judge. Oh, and pay her own counsel. Oh, and not be too surprised if any finding in her favor is appealed, thus delaying enforcement.

Judith Johannesen, Richland