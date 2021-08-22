Fox News says it helped evacuate Afghan associates and their families

Fox News said in a companywide memo Sunday that it has successfully helped a group of Afghan nationals evacuate from Afghanistan.

The news outlet claims to have rescued out of Kabul three former freelance associates and an Afghan colleague from a regional media company, along with their families. The reported operation was undertaken amid fear that the Taliban could target those who have connections to the United States. The media company claimed it helped 24 people in total leave the country and that the evacuees are now safely in Qatar.

“These associates include consultants who served as local producers, translators, drivers, and security guards supporting our correspondents throughout Fox’s coverage of the war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades,” the memo said.

The Biden administration is currently trying to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies who face danger after the Taliban quickly and easily rose to power in Afghanistan, the speed of which caught U.S. officials by surprise.

A number of other outlets have sought to get their employees or those who worked with them out of Afghanistan as well.

The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal previously worked together to get their correspondents out of the war-torn country. A group of more than 200 people was transported on Aug. 15 to the Kabul airport, where the U.S. military is evacuating civilians, and found a scene of mass chaos, according to the New York Times.

The three news outlets also urged the Biden administration to help them in their rescue efforts, writing, in part, "As employers, we are looking for support for our colleagues and as journalists we’re looking for an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press. In that light, we ask the American government to move urgently."

