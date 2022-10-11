Fox News Scorched For ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Joe Biden

Fox News has been slammed for apparently trying to vilify President Joe Biden over a private voicemail message he allegedly sent to Hunter Biden during a difficult phase in his son’s battle with substance abuse.

Sean Hannity on Monday aired the 2018 voicemail, obtained by the Daily Mail, in which Joe Biden says to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”

“It’s actually sad,” Hannity said of the message. “Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun.”

“By the way, replace the name Biden with Trump and imagine how the mob and the media would be covering all of this,” Hannity added. “Instead, they’d rather perpetuate one hoax after another, just like they did with the dirty Steele dossier.”

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation and could face charges over tax crimes and making a false statement while buying a gun, The Washington Post reported last week. According to the Daily Mail, the voicemail was sent on Oct. 15, 2018, three days after the alleged gun purchase.

Hunter Biden later wrote in his book about his lifelong struggle with addiction and said he used drugs heavily in 2018.

There has been no evidence to suggest Joe Biden was aware of the gun purchase. The president ― who lost his first wife and daughter in a car crash and his son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer ― stood by Hunter throughout his battle with drug addiction and said he was “proud of him” for overcoming it.

Commenters weren’t sure what point Fox News thought it was making by sharing the private message, beyond showcasing a father’s love and concern for his child.

A parent expressing love and concern for their child is scandalous? Not sure I understand. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) October 11, 2022

It’s really mean to report this as anything other than how much a dad loves his kid. A kid whose mom and sister died in a car wreck and brother died of brain cancer. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 11, 2022

it’s truly grotesque — Jen Euston (@jeneuston) October 11, 2022

As of 2021, 32% of Americans report that drugs have been a problem in their families. In 2019, almost half said that addiction or alcoholism has had an impact. I’m guessing almost all of them have left a message almost exactly like this at least once. Maybe more than once. https://t.co/wGH7Sk6QD1 — take care of yourself (@anamariecox) October 11, 2022

Is this supposed to make him look bad? What is the end game here? pic.twitter.com/FGsDO1Extx — Time Blind. (@amakabot) October 11, 2022

One of the key turning points in the 2020 election was the debate where Biden acknowledged his son's past addiction, said how he still loves and is proud of him and defended him against a bully who happened to be the president...this isn't the insult MAGA think it is. https://t.co/0Uj93SxwV3 — Watts (@86watts) October 11, 2022

Hannity played a voicemail of Biden asking his son to get help for addiction & vilified him, so I’m just out here wondering how ANYONE can still align themselves with the Republican Party?



Fox News using their platform to further stigmatize ppl with addiction is unforgivable. pic.twitter.com/LRpL6oZpSq — Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) October 11, 2022

So, the right is trying to weaponize a voicemail of Joe Biden trying to talk his drug addicted son down? This is pretty low! https://t.co/WoA11yjZee — Mike Olmeda (@theDuke570) October 11, 2022

The Biden voicemail that is making its way around the internet, which I won’t be sharing here because it’s none of our goddamn business, is absolutely heartbreaking.



The people trying to weaponize it are sick. — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) October 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

