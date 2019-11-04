Fox News' Sean Hannity denies claim he spoke with Mike Pompeo about Ukraine following release of testimony

WASHINGTON – Fox News host Sean Hannity took to Twitter Monday to respond to newly public testimony that linked him to the effort to oust Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

In the transcript of Yovanovitch's impeachment inquiry deposition, the former ambassador said she was told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or "somebody around him" planned to call Hannity and ask about the basis the Fox personality had to attack Yovanovitch.

"Breaking fake news! Never ever talked to Secy Pompeo about Ukraine PERIOD!" Hannity tweeted, referring to a CNN banner that read "Ex-diplomat testifies: Pompeo sought Ukraine info from Hannity."

Yovanovitch was asked by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff whether she knew how Pompeo felt about allegations against her before she was pulled out of her position.

"What I was told by (State Department official Phil Reeker was that the Secretary or perhaps somebody around him was going to place a call to Mr. Hannity on FOX News to say, you know, 'what is going on? I mean, do you have proof of these kinds of allegations or not? And if you have proof, you know, tell me, and if not, stop,'" Yovanovitch testified.

After that, she said "things kind of simmered down" for a time. She said she never knew the content of the alleged call but was told it had taken place.

Hannity's name was brought up several times in Yovanovitch's deposition in reference to his public statements about Ukraine.

Yovanovitch also testified that though the State Department was mostly silent about the campaign to oust her, she asked European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland for advice and he said she should tweet out praise for President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch said claims she was disloyal to Trump were "unfounded and false." The ambassador said she was removed from her job after hearing that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and others had been criticizing her. Yovanovitch described "nervousness" at the State Department and the White House about her role.

