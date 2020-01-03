Fox News segment on Soleimani strike descends into chaos as Geraldo Rivera and Brian Kilmeade clash

A Fox News segment on the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force, became quite heated Friday morning as a shouting match between Geraldo Rivera and Brian Kilmeade broke out.

Rivera spoke with the hosts of Fox & Friends on Friday morning and encouraged them not to cheer the U.S. air strike that killed Soleimani, a dramatic escalation of tensions with Iran that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says was necessary to prevent an attack in the region.

"I will cheer it on," Kilmeade told Rivera, to which Rivera responded, "Then you, like Lindsey Graham, have never met a war you didn't like."









Geraldo: Don't for a minute start cheering this on, what we have done, what we have unleashed --



Kilmeade: I will cheer it on. I am elated.



Geraldo: Then you, like Lindsey Graham, have never met a war you didn't like.



Kilmeade: That is not true, don't even say that. pic.twitter.com/1VZ3tZJPRb











Rivera suggested Kilmeade shouldn't so easily trust U.S. intelligence in light of the "con job that drove us into" the Iraq war. The segment became even more tense as Kilmeade suggested Rivera is "making excuses for Iran."



"Dammit, I'm not making excuses, Brian!" Rivera shouted. "That's absolute baloney!" He went on to tell Kilmeade that his "arrogance is exactly what's wrong with the region." Watch the most heated portion of the chaotic segment below.









All out brawl on Fox & Friends

Kilmeade: You're making excuses for Iran.



Geraldo: Dammit, I'm not making excuses Brian that's absolute baloney! ... Your arrogance is exactly what's wrong with the region. pic.twitter.com/ULtzgNOk4I





