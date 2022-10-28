Fox News Spins Paul Pelosi Attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t home when her husband was violently attacked by an intruder.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t home when her husband was violently attacked by an intruder.
Don't let the weekend pass by without grabbing a few of these deals for yourself or someone you love.
Veteran political pundit Mark Sandalow has covered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for decades
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' during San Francisco home invasion
Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital, and he is expected to make a full recovery, the House speaker's office said.
I don’t imagine the writing of a 44-page legal brief on the history of U.S. election law tracing it all the way back to the founding of the country would make riveting television. Still, I’d love to have been in the room, or watching a live stream, when U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote this one line in her brief to the Supreme Court in the Moore v. Harper case:
Screen grabs from the newscast showed test results for Arizona's gubernatorial election between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake.
This mom was shocked when a total stranger pulled "her" baby from her arms — only to make a horrifying discovery...
The $30 supersize Tan Luxe set will give you a sun-kissed look without the UV damage.
A 70-year-old woman in Delaware hit the lottery twice in one week, claiming $400,000 in one day.
STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 14:47 Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that in order for the Russian military to stop attacking the energy system, Ukraine must fulfil the Kremlin's demands.
MoneyWise sits down with the money maven and Devin Miller of SecureSave to take Americans to task on emergency savings.
Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother. The Indiana State Police announced Wednesday that the remains had been identified as five-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement came just two days after Jordan would have celebrated his sixth birthday. Sgt. Carey Huls called it a
The former president is aiming barbs at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered his most serious challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Having successfully acquired Twitter after months of legal quagmires, Elon Musk now plans to reverse lifetime bans for Twitter users who were kicked off the platform for various speech infractions.
Stone again attacks DeSantis with ugly bid to help clear out a potential field of rivals to make a Trump run for the presidency easier.
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden will joint NATO at the same time, their prime ministers said on Friday, presenting a united front to Turkey which has raised questions about both their applications. The Nordic neighbours asked to join the alliance in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey which accused the two of harbouring groups it deems terrorists. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday Turkey's president had told her he had more questions for Sweden than for her country.
Thousands of demonstrators gather in Washington, D.C., to support women's rights on Oct. 8, 2022. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty ImagesRegardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic in
WASHINGTON - An oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands that the Environmental Protection Agency shut down in spring 2021 now poses the risk of a fire, explosion or other "catastrophic" releases of "extremely hazardous substances," the agency found in a report released this week. The idled plant on St. Croix, formerly known as the Limetree Bay refinery, experienced a series of accidents over the course of last year that spewed noxious fumes and showered oil droplets onto nearby homes, sending so
Arizona Republican governor candidate Kari Lake claims that an 'invasion' at the border is responsible for bringing in the deadly drug fentanyl. Nope.
The 19-year-old gunman who forced his way into a St. Louis school and killed two people purchased the AR-15-style rifle from a private seller after an FBI background check stopped him from buying a weapon from a licensed dealer, police said Thursday. Orlando Harris tried to buy a firearm from a licensed dealer in nearby St. Charles, Missouri, on Oct. 8, St. Louis police said in a news release Thursday evening. An FBI background check “successfully blocked this sale,” police said, though they didn't say why the sale was blocked.