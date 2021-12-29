Fox News star lost out on job hosting 'The View' after publicly refusing to get vaccinated, report says

Lisa Boothe on the set of "Fox & Friends" in September 2019. Noam Galai/Getty Images

A Fox News star lost out on a gig with "The View" because of her stance on vaccines, a report said.

Lisa Boothe interviewed to replace Meghan McCain earlier this year, per The Daily Beast.

That process ended after she announced she would not get a COVID-19 shot, the media outlet said.

A Fox News contributor lost out on a job hosting ABC's "The View" after she made it clear that she would not get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to The Daily Beast.

Lisa Boothe was interviewed by executives at "The View" earlier this year, the media outlet reported.

She was among "dozens and dozens" of candidates to replace Meghan McCain as one of the show's conservative co-hosts, per the Beast.

But that process ended when Boothe said she would not get vaccinated, the Beast reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the situation.

Boothe said on Fox News in October that she would not get vaccinated against the coronavirus as a "giant middle finger to Joe Biden's tyranny," Mediaite reported.

In a November op-ed for Newsweek, she argued that "COVID-19 does not pose a statistically meaningful threat to my life" since she is a healthy 36-year-old.

Boothe's conversations with ABC executives reached a "moot point" after these comments because of the network's vaccination requirements, The Daily Beast said.

ABC's parent company, the Walt Disney Company, requires all US employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to the office, NBC News reported.

ABC and Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comments.

According to Politico's Playbook email, "The View" is struggling to settle on a conservative figure to permanently co-host.

The show has tried out a variety of potential replacements since McCain left in August, including Alyssa Farah and Condoleezza Rice.

But nearly half a year on, Playbook reported that producers have yet to find a new cast member who fits the bill as a moderate Republican who does not deny Biden's win in the 2020 election.

