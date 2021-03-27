Fox News sued for $1.6 billion by voting machine company

William Hughes
·2 min read
Fun fact: This photo is listed on Getty Images as &#x00201c;Pauly Shore &amp; Vinny Guadagnino Visit FOX &amp; Friends&#x00201d;
Fun fact: This photo is listed on Getty Images as “Pauly Shore & Vinny Guadagnino Visit FOX & Friends”

Fox News has now been sued for $1.6 billion, courtesy of a defamation suit launched by Dominion Voting Systems. Per NPR, the lawsuit is one of several that the voting machine company has launched against a variety of right-wing figures in recent months, all in an attempt to fight back against claims floated during the 2020 election (shudder) that the company’s machines were used to perpetrate election fraud.

Filed on Friday, the suit alleges that “Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.” This, the company claims, led in turn to harassment and threats of violence against some of its employees, as well as huge amounts of lost profits. The suit falls in line with several others the company has issued of late, including those aimed at Donald Trump legal team members Sydney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, and, of course, The MyPillow guy. (It’s also not the only such defamation suit filed against Fox News by a voting machine company lately; Smartmatic has lodged a similar complaint, to the tune of $2.7 billion, against the network.) Dominion’s lawsuit goes so far as to lay blame for the January 6 Capitol insurrection at the network’s doorstep, alleging that its attempts to undermine the electoral process helped kick off the events of that depressing and violent day.

Read more

Fox has already issued a statement contesting the suit, stating that it’s “proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.” It’s similarly moved to dismiss the Smartmatic suit—although it also abruptly canceled Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show right around that same time, which the network has claimed was a total coincidence, and has nothing to do with Dobbs’ on-air comments being at the center of that particular suit.

Recommended Stories

  • White House shoots down Fox News complaint that channel is being snubbed out of asking Biden questions

    Psaki claps back at Fox News reporter: ‘We’re here having a conversation aren’t we? And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room?’

  • Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul

    Democrats have seized on new voting restrictions in Georgia to focus attention on the fight to overhaul federal election laws, setting up a slow-building standoff that carries echoes of the civil rights battles of a half-century ago. President Joe Biden released an extended statement, calling the law an attack on “good conscience” that denies the right to vote for “countless” Americans. “This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” Biden said, referring to laws of the last century that enforced heavy-handed racial segregation in the South.

  • Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

    Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost faltering ratings that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.

  • Turkish medics call for tougher measures as COVID-19 surges

    Turkey's top medical group called on the government on Friday to reverse its course and tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid a surge in infections, including by imposing curbs on social mobility and contact. Turkey recorded 29,081 new cases on Friday, just below this year's highest number. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday the pandemic would be under control by late May or June, adding that citizens must wear masks and practice social distancing.

  • Ohio State football well represented in ESPN’s list of eighty best defenders of the 2000s

    Five Ohio State football players were named on the 80 best defenders of the 2000s. No. 56 – Joey Bosa, Defensive End (2013-2015). No. 40 – A.J. Hawk, Linebacker (2002-2005). No. 32 – Mike Doss, Safety (1999-2002). No. 17 – Jame Laurinaitis, linebacker (2005-2008). No. 15 – Chase Young, defensive end (2017-2019)

  • Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $1.6 bln

    Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the cable news network of falsely claiming the voting company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion said Fox made those false claims in an effort to boost its ratings.This lawsuit follows one against former President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.According to a copy of the lawsuit, Dominion argues that Fox News, quote: "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.”In a statement, Fox News said it was, "proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” Following his loss in the November 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden - Trump spent months making false claims of widespread voter fraud, which culminated in his supporters violently storming the U.S. Capitol as Congress moved to certify the election results in January. Fox News amplified those false claims, including assertions that Dominion's systems changed votes, despite efforts by the voting systems company to set the record straight, Dominion said in its lawsuit.

  • Ali Gatie Releases 'The Idea of Her' f/ Ty Dolla Sign and Marshmello

    Out via Warner Records, The Idea of Her features collaborations "Do You Believe" with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as "Lie To Me" with Tate McRae.

  • Pitch imperfect, Pope picked, Kane unleashed – Albania v England talking points

    Jude Bellingham, Luke Shaw and John Stones will also get their chance to shine in Tirana.

  • Small Space Hacks to Make Your Rooms Look Expensive

    Spring is almost here, which means it’s time to store away your cozy throw blankets and clear away the dust bunnies from your home. Now is the perfect time to refresh your space, and these 8 hacks will help you elevate your small space for very little money. Credit: Amazon 1. Raise the Curtains NICETOWN …

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • Mika Zibanejad with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/27/2021

  • Pfizer (PFE) Gets Unfavorable Votes from FDA Panel for Tanezumab

    Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly receive FDA Joint Advisory Committee's vote results for tanezumab being developed for treating osteoarthritis pain. The committee voted 1 in favor and 19 against tanezumab.

  • Zooming out on the Ever Given - these photos from space capture the magnitude of the 1,312-foot vessel

    The Ever Given, a 1,312-foot cargo ship, has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday. This selection of images show the full magnitude of the situation.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • A 9-year-old girl died after drowning during an attempt to cross the Rio Grande River to the US with her family

    The family of three was discovered unconscious by border agents who were only able to save the mother and another child who is three years old.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • GSK and Vir seek emergency use of COVID-19 therapy in United States

    Earlier this month, London-listed GSK and U.S.-based Vir found their experimental treatment, VIR-7831, reduced the risk of hospitalization and deaths among patients by 85%, based on interim data from a study. The application is to treat adults and adolescents of over 12 yeas of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms that have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at risk of being hospitalised due to severe illness which could also lead to death. The United States has already recommended similar therapies from Eli Lilly and Regeneron, while European health regulators are reviewing treatments from the class of medicines called monoclonal antibodies.