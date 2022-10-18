Fox News suggests Trump’s Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source acquitted

(Getty Images)

A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign’s links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI.

A jury returned four not-guilty verdicts against Igor Danchenko in a damaging verdict for special counsel John Durham’s three-year probe into possible misconduct by law enforcement’s investigation into the former president’s ties to Moscow.

Mr Durham, who was appointed by Mr Trump’s then-Attorney General Bill Barr, has now brought two cases to court, both of which have failed to secure a single guilty verdict.

Mr Danchenko, who did not even put on a defence case, was originally charged with five counts of lying to the FBI, but a judge threw out one count last week.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto told his audience on the right-wing channel that Mr Durham’s investigation seemed to have “fizzled.”