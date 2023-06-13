Fox News thought this was Melania at Trump's court appearance. It's actually his 27-year-old spokeswoman.

Margo Martin (left) was mistaken for Melania Trump (right) at Donald Trump's court appearance in Florida on Tuesday. Jim Watson/Getty Images; Al Drago/Getty Images

No, you're not seeing double.

Some people confused Donald Trump's 27-year-old spokesperson Margo Martin for Melania Trump.

The former first lady stayed in New York while Donald Trump appeared in court in Florida.

Call it a Mar-A-Lago mixup.

Spectators — and even Fox News — thought Melania Trump was outside his court appearance in Florida to support him on Tuesday.

In fact, it was the former president's 27-year-old deputy director of communications, Margo Martin, in dark sunglasses.

As Trump's motorcade pulled up to the Miami courthouse where he pleaded not guilty to 37 counts in connection with his classified documents scandal, Fox News anchor John Roberts showed a video of Martin near one of Trump's vehicles.

"There she is," he said.

About 15 minutes after his first report, Roberts corrected the (frankly understandable) mistake.

"Apparently it was not Melania," Roberts said on-air. "A day like today with so many comings and goings, it's easy from a distance to mistake two people."

Melania actually stayed in New York City while Trump traveled to Florida for the court appearance, the Daily Mail reported.

Martin has worked for Trump since his days in the White House and was the press secretary to call the final lid on his presidency on January 19, 2021.

She may also be caught up in his latest legal troubles.

CNN reported that Martin was present at a July 2021 meeting where prosecutors allege Trump waved around a classified battle plan in front of an author and publisher. Audio of the meeting — where prosecutors say Trump told his visitors "This is secret information. Look, look at this." — was turned over to federal investigators by an unnamed source.

On Tuesday, Martin shared muted video of the motorcade driving along the Florida highway and pulling up to the courthouse on her personal Instagram Story. She also shared a clip from Fox News where an anchor read Trump's online post calling Tuesday "ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!"

Read the original article on Business Insider