Fox News' Tucker Carlson asks if ‘Putin eats dogs’ while questioning why Russian president is disliked

On Tuesday’s segment of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” conservative television host Tucker Carlson posed the question of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin “eats dogs” during a conversation regarding the Biden administration’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



Carlson began the segment by describing the Russian incursion into Ukraine as a "border dispute." He then observed that Democrats seem to “have a patriotic duty to hate Vladimir Putin” and suggested that there is no reason to hate Putin. He proceeded to try to prove his point by "just asking questions" that included, “Does he eat dogs?”



The host also uploaded a post to Twitter which included the same lines used on his televised segment.





Why do Democrats want you to hate Putin? Has Putin shipped every middle class job in your town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked your business? Is he teaching your kids to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Does he eat dogs? pic.twitter.com/xYEvapjbNT

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 23, 2022







Carlson has made several other comments deemed by critics as racist in the past and promoted “white nationalist” ideals, such as “The Great Replacement” theory, an ethnonationalist theory that posits that white European peoples are being crowded out by non-European peoples.





Feature Image via Fox News

