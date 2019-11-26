Fox News' Tucker Carlson trolls the Ukraine-Russia war

Fox News' Tucker Carlson was serious. Then he was joking.

Carlson on Monday night was battling with former Clinton administration adviser Richard Goodstein about Ukraine's conflict with Russia in Crimea. Carlson was adamant that he didn't care about the conflict, just like he wouldn't care about a war between Latvia and Moldova. He even said he was rooting for Russia over U.S.-allied Ukraine. "Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?," he asked Goodstein. "I'm serious. Why shouldn't I root for Russia? Which by the way I am."









Last night, Tucker Carlson twice said he was serious/sincere about rooting for Russia over Ukraine before saying he was joking about rooting for Russia 40 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/K1cr24nwRs — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 26, 2019

Carlson eventually walked back the comment about rooting for Russia, saying he was obviously joking and simply mocking the American left's obsession with Moscow, which he doesn't perceive as a serious threat to U.S. interests, especially compared to Beijing. But he didn't budge on the caring part. Read more at The Washington Post.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump's Florida rally includes cursing and claims people want to change the name of Thanksgiving

Fox News guest: 'Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here'

Trump wonders why the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage wasn't celebrated 'a long time ago'

