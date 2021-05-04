Fox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson just went after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "for the second consecutive show," Politico noted on Tuesday.

This time, Carlson devoted an entire segment of his Fox show on Monday to McCarthy's apparent relationship with Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz, whom Carlson claimed is "effectively a Democrat" and a Fox chyron declared "has a strange power over GOP leaders." After previously saying on his show that Luntz is "particularly close" with McCarthy, the Fox host on Monday said he received a "call from a source" telling him that they're "not simply friends, they're roommates," as McCarthy apparently "lives in Frank Luntz' apartment" in Washington, D.C.

"The top Republican in the House lives with a Google lobbyist?" Carlson said. "Come on. Come on! Even by the sleazy and corrupt standards of politics in Washington, that did not seem possible. In fact, it sounded like a joke."

Carlson reported, though, that a spokesperson for McCarthy confirmed to him that "because of the pandemic," McCarthy has "rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank" — at which point Carlson put up a cartoonish graphic on screen of the two sharing a bunk bed. From there, Carlson openly questioned whether McCarthy is, in fact, paying "fair market price" for the room or if he could be "violating House ethics rules on taking gifts" if he's not.

"To summarize: The star of Republicans' network of choice is being fed oppo about and is denouncing the man who wants to be speaker of the House," Politico wrote. "Not good for McCarthy."

More stories from theweek.com
5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woes
Europe is back in recession. It's not just the virus.
Caitlyn Jenner dubs herself a 'compassionate disruptor' in 1st ad

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an ‘Oreo’

    The Texas Democratic leader who called Senator Tim Scott an “oreo” has resigned in response to mounting pressure from state officials on both sides of the aisle. “I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor told the Washington Examiner Tuesday. “As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” O’Connor said. After Scott delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress, O’Connor labeled the senator an “Oreo”, referring to a black individual who is perceived as displaying characteristics of a white person. “I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” the Texas Democrat commented. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other political officials slammed O’Connor’s words on social media. “This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately,” Abbott wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “@texasdemocrats censure him.” This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately. @texasdemocrats censure him.https://t.co/wJLTqaHlLb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 1, 2021 O’Connor’s derogatory comments come after the racial slur, “Uncle Tim,” trended on Twitter after Scott’s speech last week. Twitter blocked the phrase from appearing in the platform’s trending section to prevent it from going viral, but existing tweets containing the language were not removed. In his response address, Scott said, “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” and he spoke in defense of Georgia’s election integrity law, which has been panned by liberals as disenfranchising black voters.” The South Carolina senator remarked that he had “experienced the pain of discrimination”. He added, “I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance.” “I get called Uncle Tom and the n-word by progressives and liberals,” Scott remarked.

  • Lincoln Project airs one last ding at Trump before he leaves Mar-a-Lago for New Jersey

    With ex-President Donald Trump set to relocate from Mar-a-Lago to New Jersey for summer, The Lincoln Project is teasing him on Palm Beach airwaves.

  • Tucker Carlson turns misleading segment on vaccine hesitancy into an attack on House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy

    The Fox News segment centered around why viewers should not trust what elites say about the vaccine, relying on misleading ad-hominem attacks.

  • The pro-Trump Republican trying to upstage Cheney

    As new knives are taken out for the House GOP's No. 3 leader, Rep. Jim Banks is on the rise.

  • Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

    A man who testified that he wanted to kill Jews and was sentenced to death after he shot and killed three people at Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City in 2014 has died in prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Tuesday. Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., 80, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault and firearms convictions. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, but preliminary indications were that Miller died of natural causes, Carol Pitts, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said in a news release.

  • Republicans into Texas runoff after robocall claims leader killed husband with Covid

    Endorsed by Trump, Susan Wright decries ‘immoral’ attack and heads into sixth-district runoff against another RepublicanRomney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Utah convention Susan Wright holds a Bible as her husband, Ron Wright, is sworn into Congress by the speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Ron Wright died in February. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP Susan Wright, the widow of the Republican congressman whose death prompted a special election in Texas on Saturday, made the runoff after reporting to law enforcement a bizarre robocall in which she was accused of murdering her husband by contracting Covid-19. The election in the sixth congressional district on Saturday drew 23 candidates and was seen as a key test of both a Republican party under Donald Trump’s sway and of Democratic hopes of making inroads in Texas. Endorsed by the former president, Wright led with 19% of the vote. The lone anti-Trump conservative in the field, former marine Michael Wood, was way off the pace. A Republican, Jake Ellzey, edged out a Democrat, Jana Lynne Sanchez, for second place and a spot in the runoff. Ellzey, a state representative and navy veteran, drew 13.8% of the vote. Just 354 ballots and less than half a percentage point separated him from Sanchez, a journalist and communications professional who ran for the seat in 2018, with 13.4%. In a statement, the chairman of the Texas Democratic party, Gilbert Hinojosa, put a brave face on the outcome. “The new Democratic south is rising,” he insisted, “and we will continue to rally our movement to take back our state – including as we look toward the 2022 governor’s race. We’re ready to build Democratic power, ready to defeat Texas Republicans, and ready to elect leaders who defend our rights and put Texans first.” Nonetheless, the sixth district, close to Dallas and Fort Worth, will again send a Republican to Washington despite trending Democratic for years. Trump won it in 2020 but only by three points after winning by 12 in 2016, that lead down five points on Mitt Romney four years before. In Utah on Saturday, Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to convict in both Trump’s impeachment trials, was booed and called a “traitor” when he spoke at a state convention. NBC News reported the split of the vote in Texas at roughly 60%-40% in Republicans’ favour. Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, told Reuters: “Democrats didn’t get their people out there, and then to the extent to which they did … they split up a lot of the Democratic votes.” The contest was to fill a seat vacated when congressman Ron Wright died in February, after contracting Covid-19. Trump endorsed his wife this week. The day before the election, Politico reported that Susan Wright sought help from local and federal law enforcement after voters received a robocall which said she “murdered her husband” and was “running for Congress to cover it up”. The robocall claimed Wright “obtained a $1m life insurance policy on the life of her husband … six months before his death” and “tearfully confided in a nurse that she had purposely contracted the coronavirus”. The call, in a female voice, did not say who paid for it. “This is illegal, immoral, and wrong,” Wright said. “There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb.” Matt Langston, an aide, said: “Susan’s opponents are desperate and resorting to disgusting gutter politics.” Other Republican candidates condemned the call. Before polling day, Wood, the anti-Trump conservative, told CNN he ran because he was worried about Trump’s influence and “somebody needed to stand up and say this isn’t what the Republican party should be”. He also said he was “afraid for the future of the country”, given the prevalence of belief in Trump’s lie that the election was stolen – 70% of Republicans in a CNN poll this week said they believed Joe Biden did not win enough legitimate votes to win the White House – and conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

  • Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mocked a new CIA recruitment ad in which a staffer identified as a millennial with anxiety

    The CIA launched a website and a series of advertisements in an attempt to attract a more diverse pool of applicants for jobs.

  • WSJ editorial board: House Republicans deserve to be in minority if they punish Cheney

    The Wall Street Journal's editorial board warned on Tuesday that "if bowing before all things Trump is the litmus test for being a loyal Republican, the party should get used to continued losses in the suburbs."Why it matters: The GOP effort to oust Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from leadership is gaining momentum, after the No. 3 House Republican doubled down on her criticisms of former President Trump, whom she voted to impeach in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cheney tweeted on Monday: "The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."The Wall Street Journal editorial board — along with other Murdoch-owned media outlets such as Fox News and the New York Post — is an influential voice in conservative politics and has traditionally been favorable to Republicans and Trump.What they're saying: The editorial board compared the effort to remove Cheney with House Republican leadership's backing of conspiracy-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who was ultimately stripped of her committee assignments during a vote in which only 11 Republicans chose to penalize her.House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "should be defending his colleague’s vote as a matter of principle, even if he disagreed with it, rather than living in fear of the wrath of Mar-a-Lago," the editorial board writes, noting that McCarthy did not whip Republicans against voting to impeach Trump."The main goal of the House minority is to become the majority, and in 2022 Republicans should have an excellent chance. But they’ll squander it if they purge serious Members like Liz Cheney and let themselves be defined by conspiracy theorists and Parkland truthers."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'DWI Dude' attorney sentenced for scamming drug traffickers

    A Texas lawyer known as the “DWI Dude” has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for falsely promising Colombian drug traffickers he'd get their charges reduced or dismissed in exchange for cash, prosecutors said. Jamie Balagia, 65, was sentenced Monday to 188 months in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Balagia conspired with a private investigator in Florida and an attorney in Colombia to scam Colombian drug traffickers into paying “attorney fees” for acting as intermediaries with government officials who they said would accept bribes to dismiss criminal charges or reduce prison sentences.

  • For Republican leaders, Liz Cheney is the pain that won't go away

    Analysis: Trump's top tormentor in his own party may only get stronger if her colleagues strike her down.

  • Women sue after cops handcuffed and held them at gunpoint

    The women say they believed they were going to die after at least 10 police officers held them at gunpoint, mistakenly believing their U-Haul truck was stolen.

  • Transgender prisoner attacked guards after razors were taken away meaning she could not shave

    A transgender inmate at a maximum security prison attacked a guard after her razors were removed, meaning she could no longer shave, a court has heard. Marcia Walker, 47, a child rapist formally known as Mark Walker, is legally recognised as female by the prison authorities but has been in a long-running dispute over access to gender realignment surgery. Durham Crown Court was told that Walker reacted angrily when prison officers from Frankland jail objected to her having razor blades. She claimed being unable to shave herself worsened her gender dysphoria and, when prison officers entered her cell, spat at one and told him: "I have Covid." During the same incident, Walker also made a specific threat to kill the prison's custody manager, Michael Roachford, as well as threatening another inmate. The court heard that Walker was already angry that copies of National Geographic magazine – sent into jail by a charity – had been confiscated from her cell because they contained pictures of naked children. During interview, Walker had insisted she had no sexual interest in the images in the magazine and added: "They cannot take my razors from me." In a statement read to the court, Mr Roachford described Walker as "a white, transgender inmate legally recognised as a female". He said: "In my role as custody manager I should not expect threats to kill me. Marcia has a history of making threats." Fiona Lamb, mitigating, said: "The defendant has had quite an unpleasant experience being in custody. I'm sure no one enjoys it, but because of the defendant's personal circumstances it has been very difficult for her." Walker, who appeared by video link admitted assault on a prison officer, threatening to kill Mr Roachford and fellow inmate Liam Edwards as well as breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Sentencing Walker, Judge Ray Singh said he had "real concerns" over releasing her into the community, but also acknowledged there were issues over her continued detention within the prison system. However, he said he was taking "a chance" on her and imposed consecutive three-month sentences for all offences, totalling 15 months, suspended for two years, with 30 rehabilitation activity days with the Probation Service. Walker will also be subject to post-sentence supervision. The court was told Kent Police, her original offender managers from the first offence in 2003, will now take her to an agreed accommodation facility in Guildford, Surrey. She will leave Durham Prison, where she has been on remand, within the next 24 hours. Judge Singh added that any breaches would land her back before him and he would activate the full 15 months. Walker told him she would not breach, adding: "You have my word on that". Walker was first jailed for 13 years as a man in 2003 for two rapes against girls under the age of 16, one aged just four, as well as 10 counts of making indecent photographs of children, seven of taking indecent photographs of children and two of distributing indecent photographs of children. In 2012, Walker was jailed for an extra six months for claiming a bomb had been sent to the then Home Secretary Theresa May's house. In 2017, she received a further prison term for making hoax bomb threats against Long Lartin prison where she was being held at the time.

  • Bad blood: Pro-Trump megadonors duke it out in Cornhusker country

    The governor of Nebraska is wading into the race to replace him, criticizing a fellow Republican millionaire and Trump backer.

  • Celtics' Evan Fournier still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms: 'It's like I have a concussion'

    Evan Fournier was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a month ago, but he's still dealing with symptoms like blurry vision, depth perception issues and more.

  • Bidens tower over Carters in viral photo: 'How is this real'

    The release of the image of the current and former presidents and first ladies begged two obvious questions: Are the Bidens giants? Or are the Carters tiny?

  • U.S. and Britain tell China and Russia: the West is not over yet

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven western democracies aims to court new allies to counter challenges from China and Russia without holding Beijing down and while pursuing more stable ties with the Kremlin, two of its top diplomats said on Monday. Ahead of the first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019, U.S. President Joe Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, sought to foster a message of multilateralism after four years of Twitter-diplomacy under Donald Trump variously shocked, bewildered and alarmed many Western allies. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West’s richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week is discussing China and Russia as well as battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of climate change.

  • Coaches frustrated after no HBCU players selected in 2021 NFL draft

    Players from HBCU programs had to settle for signing with teams as undrafted free agents.

  • ‘Life turns on a dime’: She donated $950 from her first stimulus check to a food bank — then received a cancer diagnosis

    After her financial circumstances changed, Toi Cudworth delayed payments on some loans, and bought frozen chicken and veggies because they’re cheaper and they last longer.

  • Rick Santorum claims he 'misspoke' after saying 'there isn't much Native American culture in American culture'

    CNN anchor Don Lemon said he was "furious" with Santorum's explanation and accused him of trying to "whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed."

  • Column: Good news for Gavin Newsom — California is no longer the place it was in 2003

    A look at 2003 vs. 2021 shows how much the state has changed since the last gubernatorial recall attempt