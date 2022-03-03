  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox News’ Ukraine War Coverage Confuses The Hell Out Of ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Desi Lydic
    American actor and comedian
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Desi Lydic ended up dazed and confused after faux-binging on Fox News’ questionable coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For “The Daily Show” correspondent’s regular “Foxsplains” bit Wednesday, the comedian pretended to watch hundreds of hours of Fox News commentary on Ukraine, featuring excuse-making for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and attacks on U.S. President Joe Biden. The network’s punditry has even been called out by its own reporters.

Lydic then attempted to explain why Putin ordered the invasion, but it did not go well.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories