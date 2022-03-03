Fox News’ Ukraine War Coverage Confuses The Hell Out Of ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent

Desi Lydic ended up dazed and confused after faux-binging on Fox News’ questionable coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For “The Daily Show” correspondent’s regular “Foxsplains” bit Wednesday, the comedian pretended to watch hundreds of hours of Fox News commentary on Ukraine, featuring excuse-making for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and attacks on U.S. President Joe Biden. The network’s punditry has even been called out by its own reporters.

Lydic then attempted to explain why Putin ordered the invasion, but it did not go well.

Watch the video here:

Why did Putin invade Ukraine? We made @DesiLydic watch Fox for 648 hours to find out pic.twitter.com/y2h1inS75Y — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 3, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...