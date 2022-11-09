Fox News Wonk Can't Get Over 'Absolute Disaster' For Republicans In Election

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen on Tuesday gave an analysis of Republicans’ performance in the election that sounded more like a death knell. (Watch the video below.)

Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and now a Washington Post columnist, decried the absence of the predicted “red wave” and called the night an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.

Fox News political anchor Bret Baier asked Thiessen to process Democrat John Fetterman’s triumph over Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, but Thiessen went further afield. Baier wondered how inflation, crime and President Joe Biden’s low popularity could have failed to deliver GOP dominance.

Thiessen did not hold back.

“That is a searing indictment of the Republican Party,” he said. “That is a searing indictment of the message that we have been sending to the voters. They’ve looked at all of that, and looked at the Republican alternative, and said no thanks. The Republican Party needs to do a really deep introspection look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster for the Republican Party and we need to turn back.”

Thiessen assailed “radical candidates” who “put the Republican Party in a terrible position.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

