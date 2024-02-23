A Fox Point pool fundraising group is back on track after village attorney raises flags

A new fundraising entity for the Fox Point Pool is in the works to ensure fundraising is separated from the village after some confusion over the group's independence.

In July of 2023, Fox Point's village board created a committee tasked with raising funds for a new aquatic center, which has seen heightened public interest and debate since the village conducted a 2019 study on public support for reexamining the pool.

Mid-November, the board moved forward with plans to reconstruct the pool, voting unanimously to keep the pool in its current location at 7100 N. Santa Monica Blvd. instead of moving it to Longacre Park.

Committee's task was to create a fundraising group

Since it was created, the five-person Municipal Pool Citizens Committee had always been tasked with creating a new fundraising entity. But recent legal advice from village counsel indicated that the committee was on track to create another arm of village government instead of the independent nonprofit they wanted.

After four meetings and several months of deliberation, the Municipal Pool Citizens Committee came close to completing drafts of the new entity's bylaws and found several volunteers to operate it, Martin Tirado, chair of the committee and former trustee, told the Village Board Feb. 13 as part of a report on the committee to the board.

Questions raised about the new nonprofit being a 'sub-unit' of the village government

But Tirado also informed the board that Village Attorney Eric Larson had provided a legal opinion, informing the committee Jan. 31 that the panel was on track to potentially create legal and practical problems for the new nonprofit.

Larson's opinion was requested by Village Manager Scott Botcher who sought advice on a committee member who was interested in serving on the new nonprofit, which had raised questions about independence from the village.

Under Wisconsin statutes, if the committee continued with its plans to appoint volunteers to the new group, the new entity would still be "sub-unit of the village government," Larson said. In short, the entity wouldn't be independent from the village.

While it's technically possible for the village to engage in fundraising directly, he said private donations could give rise to concerns about bias or impropriety because the village could receive donations from people or entities with pending applications or business before the board.

Larson said donors may be more willing to contribute to a nonprofit than a local government and that the organization might qualify for grant opportunities only available for private entities.

After reviewing and discussing Larson's opinion, the committee agreed to leave the creation of the fundraising entity and finalization of the bylaws to be completed by the volunteers who will be part of the new nonprofit, Tirado said in his report.

The group called "Friends of the Fox Point Pool," has eight committed volunteers who met for the first time Feb. 12. They're working on finishing the bylaws and electing officers and directors. Within the next month, they will file for nonprofit status, which takes between six and nine months.

Trustee wished flags were raised earlier in the process

At the Feb. 13 village board meeting, Trustee Jennie Stoltz expressed disappointment at finding out about the potential issues so late in the process.

"I wish we had been able to do that, find that out much sooner because I think we would have taken a different path," she said. "We could have put out a call for people in August so that they were a part of the process of developing the bylaws and would be more acclimated."

Tirado believes they haven't lost any time.

"Back in August, we didn't have any volunteers who wanted to serve on Friends of the Fox Point Pool," he said. "People need to be patient. Items like this just take time."

Technically, the entity can start fundraising now, though those donations won't be deducted as charitable expenses until after nonprofit status is achieved, Tirado said.

In the meantime, the members will be strategizing, starting conversations with potential donors and creating a donation webpage, he said.

The Municipal Pool Citizens Committee's purpose has been fulfilled and members have no further meetings planned, Tirado told the board Feb. 13. He said would continue assisting the new group and has given them the legally-reviewed draft bylaws that the committee created before they realized they wouldn't be able to approve them.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel