Fox Pundit Says Putin Deserves Zero Blame for Military Attack on Ukraine

An opinion editor for The Washington Times on Friday argued the only people responsible for the Russian attack against Ukraine were President Joe Biden and climate envoy John Kerry.

Incredibly, Charles Hurt in effect told Tucker Carlson that Vladimir Putin didn’t deserve a shred of the blame for the largest military assault in Europe since World War II – the very one the Russian president ordered.

Hurt’s laughably hyperbolic appearance on Fox News began with him contrasting the current administration with the last.

“We had a president who believed in ‘America First,’ who was interested in making decisions in the best interest of America,” Hurt said. “You replaced that president with a president who puts America last and believes in literally cutting every source of strength the country has out and then setting us out into the world. This is what happens.”

Hurt echoed what some on the right have theorized (now that the notion that the threat of an attack was a “ruse” to distract from Hillary Clinton no longer applies): that the conflict was not only “entirely predictable,” but “entirely intentional” on the part of the Biden administration due to its oil policies. Accordingly, Hurt tried to argue, who else could be at fault?

“This war is the Green New Deal war. This is John Kerry’s war,” as Hurt put it. Kerry, the first White House official to hold the title of special presidential envoy for climate, drew criticism from conservatives for saying Monday that he hoped Putin would “stay on track” in the fight against climate change in spite of Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

Then, as if intentionally trying to exceed the boundary of respectable political criticism, Hurt added, “If there is any silver lining in it, it is that we can place 100 percent of the blame for all of it on Joe Biden and John Kerry, because this is the exact result of their decades of expertise in Washington and an exact result of their policies as they intended.”

