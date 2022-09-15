Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

Fox News

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.

Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his attention seemed to wane once he spoke to a second migrant.

Jenkins asked the migrant in Spanish if everyone on the bus was from Venezuela. The migrant responded, in Spanish, that they all fled the “difficult” country, and endured the arduous journey, because they hoped to “triumph” in the United States. He said he found immigration officials in Mexico hard to deal with. Jenkins thanked the man and let him leave, but the migrant’s translated comments didn’t make it to Fox's airwaves.

“I’m not going to be able to translate all of that I wouldn’t even try because it wouldn’t look good on live TV,” Jenkins said. “They are coming across here, all of these migrants.”

Thursday’s stunt was just the latest from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who have shipped migrants north to “leftist” cities and flagged conservative media outlets about their arrival before alerting arrival cities.

Fox led its morning program with coverage of two busloads shipped to the nation’s capital by Abbott. On Wednesday night, a planeload of migrants was flown to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis. It is part of both the GOP and the conservative network’s biannual coverage of migrants that often occurs just before an election, as seen in 2020 and 2018.

Jenkins eventually continued the segment by noting numbers published by Abbott’s office, before interviewing a child who came off the bus.

