Fox reporter & WH press sec. get into exchange over Biden’s “real governor” remark: “Is election denying a joke now?”

At the White House press briefing Wednesday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a back-and-forth about President Joe Biden’s joke Tuesday referring to Virginia’s former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe as the state’s “real governor”:

Doocy: “Is election denying a joke now?”

Jean-Pierre: “What do you mean? You have to say more than just make a random statement.”

Doocy: “Why did the president say, ‘Hello, Virginia, and the real governor, Terry McAuliffe?’”

Jean-Pierre: “He was making a joke about Terry McAuliffe. He was making a joke.”

Doocy: “What’s the joke?”

Jean-Pierre: “I mean, if you play it back, it’s clearly that the president was making a joke.”

Doocy: “What’s the joke?”

Jean-Pierre: “He was making a joke about McAuliffe’s previous term as governor.”

Doocy: “How are you guys going to convince people, though, that this idea of denying election results is very bad, if President Biden is going out and making jokes like this?”

Jean-Pierre: “He did not deny. He did not deny it. He congratulated Gov. Youngkin. Matter of fact, when he won his election, he did it out of the gate. Out of the gate. Really. Truly. He congratulated the governor. And not only that, we’ve had opportunities to work closely with the governor over the past couple of years. And, you know, this is a president that works across the aisle. We’ve seen that many times. And he was making a joke.”