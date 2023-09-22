FOX Sports and Jersey Mike's Tailgate Tour is stopping at the U
Sports fans can get a free sandwich from Jersey Mike's and meet the FOX Sports Mascot "Cleatus" before the "U" game on Saturday, September 23.
Sports fans can get a free sandwich from Jersey Mike's and meet the FOX Sports Mascot "Cleatus" before the "U" game on Saturday, September 23.
Calling all sandwich lovers.
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., his wife and three associates have been charged by federal prosecutors with accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for the U.S. senator’s influence.
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
From a second chance at love with "The Golden Bachelor," to Britney Spears sharing her side of the story in her forthcoming memoir, we're ready to fall into these new releases.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
It's less than $25!
Dan Titus examines the loaded center position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
E-Legend's electric EL1 homage to Audi Sport Quattro S1 nears production. Plans to debut during 2024 Monterey Car Week with 805 hp and 848 lb-ft.
23,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
Yes, I already bought it in both colors. The post The perfect cozy scarf is hiding at Nordstrom Rack for under $15, and it’s basically a blanket appeared first on In The Know.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
Former President Donald Trump will give a speech to auto workers in Detroit next Wednesday, and he is expected to attack President Biden’s policies promoting a transition to electric cars. Although the United Auto Workers support moving towards manufacturing electric vehicles, or EVs, their strike was in part sparked by the new technology.
The National Football League is working with Amazon Web Services to create AI-powered algorithms that extract meaningful data from games and decipher patterns in player performances.
It's rare that a laptop deal comes along that makes us speechless, but this one on Amazon did the trick. Originally over $1,000, this razor-thin laptop is over 75% off.
You'll want one for every room in your home.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
The two-time All-Star helped the Nationals to a World Series title.
It looks so pretty on your eyes.
Bryce Mitchell says he was too sick to fight when he lost to Ilia Topuria, and claims if he beats Dan Ige on Saturday at UFC Vegas 79, he'll be the biggest draw among featherweights.