Fox Square's All-American Christmas Tree burned in fire, suspect arrested

The massive All-American Christmas Tree outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters was seriously damaged in a fire early Wednesday and police say they arrested the man accused of sparking the flames.

Fox News security spotted the suspect, later identified as Craig Tamanaha, climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth Avenue and 48th Street location is in the heart of Midtown.

NYPD officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running from the location. They took him into custody before filing charges that included criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

Crews will rebuild the tree this month, Fox News has confirmed.

Tamanaha, 49, had three prior arrests: two for drug possession and one for public intoxication. He was said to be homeless with a last known address in Brooklyn.

There were no reported injuries in the fire. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

They said it was not clear whether the suspect may have used accelerant to quicken the spread of the fire.

The red, white and blue-themed tree was 50 feet high, decorated with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. It took workers 21 hours to assemble the decorations.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.