Fox Valley Metro police respond to student who brought fake gun to Kimberly High School

KIMBERLY - A student with a fake gun prompted a weapons call Friday to Kimberly High School.

High school officials and the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a report Friday of a student potentially in possession of a weapon at the school.

The school resource officer and the police department quickly located and identified the student in question and determined that the gun was not real, according to a news release from the school and police department.

The student was removed from campus and is cooperating with law enforcement officials, the news release said.

According to the news release, an investigation determined that there is no immediate threat at Kimberly High School. Charges are being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office.

The weapon concern comes days after the Nov. 30 school shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan, that left four students dead and seven people injured, the nation's deadliest school shooting since 2018.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Student with fake gun at Kimberly High School prompts police response