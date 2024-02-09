Fox Valley Technical College shows off display of Black History

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – February is Black History Month, a time to recognize the accomplishments of African Americans in our country’s history, and a northeast Wisconsin college is doing just that through a state-of-the-art exhibit.

Fox Valley Technical College is inviting all community members to check out their Black History Exhibit.

Organizers say that the display is full of information on important historical Black figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, and Huey Newton. It’s currently housed at their Appleton campus.

The display will travel to the Waupaca Regional Center next week and then the Riverside Campus the following week.

Officials say the moving exhibit will finish out at Wautoma Regional Center in the final week of February.

