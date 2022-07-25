FOX13 continues to look into the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Oxford police arrested 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington and charged him with murder in the case of missing fellow Ole Miss graduate Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee.

FOX13 spoke to people who live in the Grenada neighborhood where Herrington lives. They said they didn’t know what to make of it.

A public records search led FOX13 to a house where the man who answered the door said the family was making no statements. A friend of Herrington who didn’t want to go on camera said he didn’t think Herrington was capable of murder. He also couldn’t say if Herrington and Lee knew each other.

Lee was last seen on July 8. His car was later found on the 11. Then on July 22, Oxford police announced the arrest of Sheldon Timothy Herrington.

Police have charged Herrington with murder but still have not located Lee’s body.

”I know, and the family would be more pleased if someone found the body because, without the body, it’s not complete,” LV Phillips of Oxford said.

Attorneys for Lee are not speaking about the case.

FOX13 wanted to know how Herrington was developed as a suspect, however, as of now, police have not provided that answer.

”What do I think? It is just crazy how it happened. I mean, it’s a lot of things that happen and life keeps moving, but it’s sad,” Aurdarius Wilson of Oxford said.

Herrington was scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday, but it was pushed back to Wednesday. The DA’s office said they are asking for the bond to be revoked, saying Herrington is a flight risk.

