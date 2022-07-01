FOX13 Investigates: The criminal history of MPD officer seen roughly arresting man in viral video

A jab to the side with an elbow and a take-down in the middle of a restaurant. Video of a man fighting with Memphis police turned viral on social media. Even police experts were divided when asked if too much force was involved.

After our original report, FOX13 Investigates got to work and discovered the suspect, Erion Walker, and the officer who took him down, Dennis McNeil, Jr, have both been charged with the same crime.

The two officers who started the now criticized and controversial arrest inside Rayford’s Hot Wings were named in the police report.

FOX13 uncovered that McNeil had been arrested in the past.

Dennis McNeil was arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, court records said.

That viral video shows McNeil flipping the suspect on his back and then dragging him across the floor by his arm. After Walker was handcuffed, the same officer approached business owner Kevin Rayford, who was recording the confrontation, and threatened him, saying, “you’re next.”

Erion Walker had two active felony warrants for aggravated assault and vandalism linked to a domestic violence case where Walker was accused of smacking his girlfriend, throwing her phone, and purposely crashing her car.

In a twist of irony, a domestic case also landed Officer McNeil in jail in April of 2020.

McNeil was accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home through a bedroom window and punching holes in the walls. After getting out of jail, he allegedly violated his bail conditions by texting the victim.

Documents obtained by FOX13 found his case was dismissed and expunged.

Officer McNeil was suspended for 30 days and ordered to attend anger management counseling.

Looking deeper into McNeil’s personnel file, FOX13 found that he was also arrested in 2018. Documents said during a fight, the mother of his children tried to slap him in the face. In retaliation, records said he threw her against a bedroom wall, where she struck her head. He then threw her on the bed and punched her in the mouth. The records said he also threw her to the floor and choked her while threatening to kill her.

In that case, McNeil was suspended from the force for 35 days.

To be clear - right now there are no active charges against Officer McNeil.

Erion Walker was charged with resisting arrest, along with his vandalism and assault charges.

When asked for comment, MPD said in a statement, “We are aware of the video, and we are looking into the incident.”

