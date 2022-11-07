FOX13 uncovers new details about man charged in multiple murders on same day

FOX13 has learned new details about a man charged in multiple murders on the same day, including the death of an elderly rideshare driver.

Joshua Gossett, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a theft, and two counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, records show.

On Oct. 30, Memphis Police (MPD) responded to ‘man down’ call around 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of Barron Avenue.

A man identified as Richard Skelskey, 80, was found lying in the street.

According to an affidavit, Skelskey was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Less than 30 minutes later, MPD responded to a call in the 5000 block of Wooddale Avenue, where someone was found unresponsive in a pool of blood.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the affidavit.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

Video surveillance showed a person being dropped off in front of the location on Wooddale in a blue Kia Forte at 12:37 p.m. The person was later picked up in a dark gray Chevy Malibu with a small dent in the passenger door an hour later, police said.

RELATED: Family mourns 80-year-old rideshare driver shot to death in Memphis

The video showed no one else entering or leaving the location on Wooddale .

The victim’s phone pinged in the 3100 block of Barron Avenue, just 1.4 miles from where Skelskey was found shot in the street, records show.

The next day, the West Tennessee Forensic Center received notification about a missing person case from DeSoto County, where the subject’s last known location was in Shelby County.

The person was ID’s as Skelskey, a rideshare driver for Lyft, police said.

Lyft records showed Skelskey had been hired to drive Joshua Gossett from the 3500 block of Duane Road to the 3600 block of Rhodes Avenue on Oct. 30.

Video confirmed Gossett left the location on Wooddale and got into Skelskey’s Malibu.

Story continues

According to police, Lyft records further showed Gossett had previously hired another Lyft driver from the 3200 block of Johnson Circle around noon on Oct. 30 to the 5100 block of Scottsdale Avenue.

Video showed the Lyft driver dropping him off on Wooddale Avenue in the blue Kia Forte.

Gossett was located on Nov. 5 and brought in for questioning.

He admitted to ordering a Lyft ride from his aunt’s home on Johnson Circle to be dropped off on Wooddale Avenue. He said he then ordered a second Lyft and got into a gray Malibu.

He identified the blue Kia, the Lyft driver of the Kia, and the Malibu, police said.

A search warrant at his home on Choctaw Avenue revealed two guns inside duffel bags, records show.

Gossett said the duffel bags with the guns belonged to him.

He was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Shelby County in November 2020, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: