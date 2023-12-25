FOX21 Storm Team Forecast
Decreasing clouds overnight with lows in the single digits, teens and 20s. Increasing clouds late Christmas Day with some snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s in most areas.
Decreasing clouds overnight with lows in the single digits, teens and 20s. Increasing clouds late Christmas Day with some snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s in most areas.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions at Vikings game.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Britney, Pam, Harry, John and more: Who wouldn't love to receive a great memoir? Audible Premium Plus is on sale for 60% off!
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.
Cooper's 265-yard performance is also the highest-scoring fantasy day for a wide receiver this season.
The gift that keeps on giving is also the hallmark of last-minute shoppers.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!
The secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's 40% off.
'My hair has never grown like this before': Nearly 36,000 five-star reviewers swear by this detangler.
'Shockingly good': More than 39,000 shoppers give these functional gloves a perfect five-star rating.
Want 'smooth, young, glowing' skin? Toss those wash rags and power up this dermatologist-designed gadget.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
Joshua won his third fight in a row to improve to 27-3 in his career.
Wilder waited too long to make his move and it cost him the bout.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the top tech -- and tech-related -- stories over the past several days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Comcast and Mr. Cooper customer data being stolen, electric scooter company Bird filing for bankruptcy, Adobe ending its Figma acquisition plans, and Apple being forced by the International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt sales of the Apple Watch.