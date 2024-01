Get ready for scattered showers and warm temperatures for your Sunday. It will be the warmest day for the next 5 days in Southern Colorado with afternoon highs in the 50s. A low pressure system will release energy in the high country and for some along the I-25 corridor and bring scattered showers in the morning hours and for some in the evening for Teller and El Paso County. Meteorologist Megan Montero has more.

