FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast

An EF2 tornado that barreled through the town of Crockett, Texas, trapped families in their homes and damaged the business of one of the stars of the hit A&E show Storage Wars: Texas. One home damaged by the storm was owned by Frances Martin, who had lived there for 22 years. Before the family knew it, the tornado was upon them, trapping Martin and others in the living room while her grandson, Ethan Hernandez, was stuck under debris. "I felt the walls shaking, and I had went to the kitchen to tr