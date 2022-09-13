Foxborough Police searching for suspect accused of an armed bank robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.

Foxborough Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America on School Street just after 1:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were requested to “stay in place” while a search for the suspect commenced, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has since fled the area in a vehicle.

There were no reports of any injuries, and police say they recovered a variety of evidence from the scene.

If you recognize the suspect in the picture, you’re asked to contact Detective Morrison at 508-698-7014.

Agents from the F.B.I Lakeville Officer also responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



