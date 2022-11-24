Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

3
JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production.

Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou. Foxconn is trying to rebuild the workforce after employees walked out last month over complaints about unsafe conditions.

Videos on social media showed police in white protective suits kicking and clubbing workers during the protest that erupted Tuesday and lasted into the next day.

Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics for Apple and other global brands, blamed a “technical error” in the process of adding new employees and said they would be paid what they were promised.

"We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters," said a company statement. It promised to “try its best to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees.”

Late Wednesday, Apple said it had people on the ground at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility.

“We are reviewing the situation and working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees’ concerns are addressed,” the company based in Cupertino, California, said.

The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in coronavirus cases without shutting down factories, as it did in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Its tactics include “closed-loop management,” or having employees live at their workplaces without outside contact.

Authorities promised last month to reduce economic disruption by cutting quarantine times and making other changes to China's “zero-COVID” strategy, which aims to isolate every case. Despite that, the infection surge has prompted authorities to suspend access to neighborhoods and factories and to close office buildings, shops and restaurants in parts of many cities.

On Thursday, people in eight districts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days. Daily mass testing was ordered for a “war of annihilation” against the virus.

Apple earlier warned iPhone 14 deliveries would be delayed after employees walked out of the Zhengzhou factory and access to the industrial zone around the facility was suspended following outbreaks.

To attract new workers, Foxconn offered 25,000 yuan ($3,500) for two months of work, according to employees, or almost 50% more than news reports say its highest wages usually are.

Employees complained that after they arrived, they were told they had to work an additional two months at lower pay to received the higher wage, according to an employee, Li Sanshan.

Foxconn offered up to 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to new hires who choose to leave, the finance news outlet Cailianshe reported, citing unidentified recruiting agents.

Foxconn's statement Thursday said employees who leave will receive unspecified “care subsidies” but gave no details. It promised “comprehensive support” for those who stay.

The protests in Zhengzhou come amid public frustration over restrictions that have confined millions of people to their homes. Videos on social media show residents in some areas tearing down barricades set up to enforce neighborhood closures.

Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, earlier denied what it said were comments online that employees with the virus lived in factory dormitories.

Recommended Stories

  • Iwan Gwyn: Ghana river death an accident, coroner rules

    Iwan Gwyn probably hit his head before drowning in a river in Ghana, a coroner concludes.

  • Namibia pulls down German colonial officer's statue in Windhoek

    A crowd applauds as German military officer Curt von François's figure is removed from a plinth.

  • Ukraine asks UN to strongly condemn all forms of energy terror, says Zelenskyy

    The United Nations Security Council should give a clear condemnation of the energy terror attacks by Russia on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address to the council on Nov. 24.

  • Net migration to UK hits record high - surpassing levels seen before Brexit

    Net migration in the UK has hit a record high of 504,000 in the past year, surpassing levels seen even before Brexit.

  • EU nations work on rift over gas price cap as cold sets in

    On winter's doorstep, European Union nations have not been able to surmount bitter disagreements as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their natural gas bills as cold weather sets in. An emergency meeting of energy ministers Thursday only shows how the energy crisis tied to Russia's war in Ukraine has divided the 27-nation bloc in almost irreconcilable blocs. A massive August spike in natural gas prices stunned all but the wealthiest in the EU, forcing the bloc to look for a cap to contain volatile prices that are fueling inflation.

  • Love, Language and Life Lessons: What My Aunt Learned Immigrating from China to America

    A move across the world is a journey most people would be scared to take–especially when you don’t know anyone or speak the native language. But against all odds, my aunt Grace and cousin Olivia made the courageous 7,284-mile-long journey from China to Massachusetts six years ago. “I wanted to make a better life for my daughter,” Grace tells me. As a talented academic and gifted pianist, her daughter, Olivia had dreams of attending college and becoming a musician. Inspired by her daughter's drea

  • Holiday shopping kicks off with inflation dampening spirits

    While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains. The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores.

  • Analysis-Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government learned a lesson when former U.S. President Donald Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American trade pact five years ago: never underestimate U.S. protectionism. Taking that lesson to heart has prompted Canada to mirror U.S. strategy in the Pacific and tout itself as an alternative to China for vital clean technology materials in the hope that becoming a long-term strategic partner of the United States will insulate it from protectionist impulses in the future. In recent speeches to Washington policymakers and in its foreign policy alignment with the United States over China, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on Arctic defenses, Canadian officials are trying to ensure their country's powerful southern neighbor recognizes the value of its friendship.

  • Algeria fires: Dozens sentenced to death for lynching

    The victim had gone to help fight rampant forest fires but was falsely accused of arson.

  • Once habitable Venus was likely killed by millennia of volcanic eruptions, NASA says

    “This could be enough molten rock to bury the entire state of Texas half a mile deep.”

  • UN rights body deplores Iran crackdown, establishes probe

    The U.N. Human Rights Council voted Thursday to condemn the bloody crackdown on peaceful protests in Iran and create an independent fact-finding mission to investigate alleged abuses, particularly those committed against women and children. A resolution put forward by Germany and Iceland was backed by 25 nations, including the United States and many European, Latin American, Asian and African nations. The United Nations' top human rights official had earlier appealed to Iran's government to halt the crackdown against protesters, but Tehran's envoy at a special Human Rights Council on the country’s “deteriorating” rights situation was defiant and unbowed, blasting the initiative as “politically motivated.”

  • Ukraine works to restore power after bruising Russian attack

    Russia has been targeting Ukraine's power infrastructure following a string of battlefield setbacks its forces suffered during the full scale war it launched Feb. 24, exactly nine months ago Thursday.

  • China iPhone factory workers take the money and leave after protests

    Employees are leaving a vast Foxconn iPhone factory in central China over working conditions and Covid restrictions, relieved to be taking pay-offs home after angry protests at the Taiwanese tech giant's plant.

  • 54% of Recent Home Sellers Had to Reduce Their Prices. Here's Why That's a Move Worth Avoiding

    Now the reason sellers had such an upper hand last year, and even earlier on this year, is that buyer demand was really strong. Mortgage rates remained very low in 2021, and inventory was even more limited, creating a scenario where buyers were so desperate to find a home they'd stretch their budgets to overpay. Quite the contrary -- it's gotten very expensive to take out a mortgage, and that alone has been pushing buyers out of the real estate market.

  • Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop

    Pope Francis has named a Catholic priest from New York to succeed Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin when the conservative cleric retires, potentially next year. The Most Reverend Richard G. Henning is the new coadjutor bishop of Providence with a right of succession. When he does take over, Henning will replace a religious leader whose conservative stance on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage had prompted backlash.

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • Elizabeth Holmes: Judge recommends Texas prison for Theranos founder

    A federal judge has recommended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begin serving her prison sentence of 11-plus years for fraud at a prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

  • China COVID numbers hit record, economic outlook darkens

    STORY: China reported a record number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday (November 24).31,444 new local cases on Wednesday - breaking the previous high set on April 13, when commercial hub Shanghai was in a lockdown that would last two months.Now cities nationwide are imposing localized lockdowns, mass testing, and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.The streets of Chaoyang, the capital's most populous district, have been increasingly empty this week.Sanlitun, a high-end shopping area, was nearly silent on Thursday but for the whirring of the e-bikes of delivery riders ferrying meals for those working from home.The surge in infections is diminishing investors' hopes that China will soon ease the rigid zero-COVID policy that, alongside a downturn in the property market, is battering the economy.It's been nearly three years since the pandemic first emerged in the central city of Wuhan.The restrictions have also exacted a toll on China's increasingly frustrated residents, like this Beijing local."Only by easing the COVID-19 restrictions can people live a normal life. Otherwise, everything’s halted. How many people have the savings to support them if things continually stay halted? And even if you have money to stay at home everyday, that's not true living, that's lingering on the last breath of air."While official infection tallies are low by global standards, China tries to stamp out every infection chain, making it a global outlier.China's leadership has stuck by its zero-COVID policy, which includes some of the strictest restrictions in the world, saying it is necessary to save lives and prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed.Factory output has taken a hit from the measures, including the world's biggest iPhone plant, which has been rocked by violent clashes between workers and security personnel in a rare show of dissent.Acknowledging the pressure on the economy, the cabinet said China would use timely cuts in bank cash reserves and use other monetary policy tools to make sure there is enough liquidity, state media reported on Wednesday.

  • 5 seasonal cold and flu remedies that actually work

    There is no miracle cure for seasonal illnesses like cold and flu, but there are some simple ways to reduce suffering.

  • Germany to avoid FIFA punishment over covered mouths protest at World Cup

    Lawyers for seven European teams are understood to be looking at the regulations to examine the sanctions the associations were threatened with.