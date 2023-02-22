Foxconn chairman meets senior officials in China's Henan - provincial govt

The logo of Foxconn is seen outside a company's building in Taipei
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way met with the party chief of China's Henan province, home to the company's iPhone plant that was hit late last year by a COVID-19 outbreak, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Liu, who departed on Tuesday for a four-day inspection of the plant in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, has met Lou Yangsheng, the Communist Party chief of Henan province and Wang Kai, provincial governor, the statement said.

Henan pledged broad support for businesses and hoped Foxconn would continue to expand in the province, the statement added.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

