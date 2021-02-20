Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on clients

Sign of Foxconn is seen at a glass door inside its office building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The chairman of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Saturday he expects his company and its clients will face only "limited impact" from a chip shortage that has rattled the global automotive and semiconductor industries.

"Since most of the customers we serve are large customers, they all have proper precautionary planning," said Liu Young-way, chairman of the manufacturing conglomerate formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

"Therefore, the impact on these large customers is there, but limited," he told reporters.

The global spread of COVID-19 has increased demand for laptops, gaming consoles, and other electronics. This caused chip manufacturers to reallocate capacity away from the automotive sector, which was expecting a steep downturn.

Now, car manufacturers such as Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have cut output as chip capacity has shrunk.

Counterpoint Research says the shortage has extended to the smartphone sector, with application processors, display driver chips, and power management chips all facing a crunch.

However, the research firm predicts Apple will face a minimal impact, due to its large size and its suppliers' tendency to prioritise it. Apple is Foxconn's largest customer.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei, Writing by Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard)

